Рейтинги
7.8 IMDb Rating: 8
2 posters
Chickenhare embarks on an epic quest, a mysterious groundhog with the power to reverse time and save his species. His adventure takes a dangerous turn when his group discover they are not the only ones searching for this ancient power.
Country Belgium / France / USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 2 October 2025
Release date
13 November 2025 Russia Вольга
2 October 2025 Croatia jugendfrei
17 October 2025 Latvia N7
16 October 2025 Montenegro o.A.
Production Octopolis, Sony Pictures International, nWave Pictures
Also known as
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog, Hopper et le Secret de la Marmotte, Hopper och murmeldjurets hemlighet, Hopper og murmeldyrets hemmelighet, Kanajänes ja metsümiseja saladus, Кролецип: У пошуках старого Бабака, Кролецып и Сурок Времени
Director
Benjamin Mousquet
Cast
Laila Berzins
Joe Ochman
Jordan Tartakow
Christopher Bass
7.8
Rate 15 votes
8 IMDb
