Chickenhare embarks on an epic quest, a mysterious groundhog with the power to reverse time and save his species. His adventure takes a dangerous turn when his group discover they are not the only ones searching for this ancient power.
ProductionOctopolis, Sony Pictures International, nWave Pictures
Also known as
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog, Hopper et le Secret de la Marmotte, Hopper och murmeldjurets hemlighet, Hopper og murmeldyrets hemmelighet, Kanajänes ja metsümiseja saladus, Кролецип: У пошуках старого Бабака, Кролецып и Сурок Времени