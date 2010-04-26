Menu
5.6 IMDb Rating: 5.6
A.C.O.D.

A.C.O.D.

Morning 18+
Synopsis

A grown man caught in the crossfire of his parents' 15-year divorce discovers he was unknowingly part of a study on divorced children and is enlisted in a follow-up years later, which wreaks new havoc on his family.
A.C.O.D. - trailer
A.C.O.D.  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2010
Online premiere 25 March 2014
World premiere 26 April 2010
Release date
26 April 2010 Russia 16+
3 October 2013 Australia
13 March 2014 Germany
26 April 2010 Kazakhstan
4 October 2013 USA
26 April 2010 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $4,029
Production Red Rover Films
Also known as
Morning, Hommik, Uma Manhã de Cada Vez
Director
Leland Orser
Cast
Jeanne Tripplehorn
Laura Linney
Leland Orser
Jason Ritter
Kyle Chandler
Film rating

5.6
13 votes
5.6 IMDb
A.C.O.D. - trailer
A.C.O.D. Trailer
