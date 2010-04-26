Menu
Рейтинги
5.6
IMDb Rating: 5.6
Films
A.C.O.D.
A.C.O.D.
Morning
18+
Drama
Synopsis
A grown man caught in the crossfire of his parents' 15-year divorce discovers he was unknowingly part of a study on divorced children and is enlisted in a follow-up years later, which wreaks new havoc on his family.
A.C.O.D.
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2010
Online premiere
25 March 2014
World premiere
26 April 2010
Release date
26 April 2010
Russia
16+
3 October 2013
Australia
13 March 2014
Germany
26 April 2010
Kazakhstan
4 October 2013
USA
26 April 2010
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$4,029
Production
Red Rover Films
Also known as
Morning, Hommik, Uma Manhã de Cada Vez
Director
Leland Orser
Cast
Jeanne Tripplehorn
Laura Linney
Leland Orser
Jason Ritter
Kyle Chandler
Cast and Crew
Similar films for A.C.O.D.
6.7
Don't Think Twice
(2016)
5.8
Baby, Baby, Baby
(2015)
5.7
Date and Switch
(2014)
6.0
Afternoon Delight
(2013)
6.0
Simon & the Oaks
(2011)
5.5
The Oh in Ohio
(2006)
6.3
About Alex
(2014)
7.6
Manchester by the Sea
(2016)
5.2
The Roads Not Taken
(2020)
6.3
Falling
(2020)
6.7
Faults
(2014)
6.2
The End of Love
(2012)
5.6
13
votes
5.6
IMDb
A.C.O.D.
Trailer
0
0
Stills
