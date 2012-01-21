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6.2
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The End of Love
6.2
The End of Love
, 2012
The End of Love
USA / Drama / 18+
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6.2
The End of Love
Trailer 1
Trailer 1
Synopsis
When the mother of his infant son unexpectedly passes away, struggling actor Mark grapples with fatherhood and his inability to grow up. And when he sparks with a single mother, he learns how his choices have real-life consequences.
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Cast
Smyth Campbell
Michael Cera
Michael
Jocelin Donahue
Jocelin
Mimi Moss
Diana Peña
Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey
Jason Ritter
Jason
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda
Mark Webber
Mark
Alia Shawkat
Alia Shawkat
Shannyn Sossamon
Lydia
Isaac Love
Isaac
Director
Mark Webber
Writer
Mark Webber
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
21 January 2012
Release date
21 January 2012
Russia
16+
21 January 2012
Kazakhstan
21 January 2012
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$9,342
Production
Poor Rich Kids
Also known as
The End of Love, Armastuse lõpp, Koniec miłości, Meilės pabaiga, O Fim do Amor, Tình Yêu Khép Lại, Кінець коханню, Конец любви, パパ、アイ・ラブ・ユー, 愛在隔離心動時
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Film rating
6.2
Rate
12
votes
5.9
IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Film Trailers
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The End of Love
Trailer 1
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The End of Love
Trailer 2
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Stills
Quotes
Mark
Isaac... Isaac, you're ripping the whole book.
Isaac
Yeah.
Showtimes
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