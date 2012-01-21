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Poster of The End of Love
6.2
The End of Love - Trailer 1
Kinoafisha Films The End of Love
6.2

The End of Love

, 2012
The End of Love
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The End of Love
6.2
The End of Love - Trailer 1
The End of Love  Trailer 1

Synopsis

When the mother of his infant son unexpectedly passes away, struggling actor Mark grapples with fatherhood and his inability to grow up. And when he sparks with a single mother, he learns how his choices have real-life consequences.

Cast

Smyth Campbell
Michael Cera
Michael Cera
Michael
Jocelin Donahue
Jocelin Donahue
Jocelin
Mimi Moss
Diana Peña
Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey
Jason Ritter
Jason Ritter
Jason
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda
Mark Webber
Mark Webber
Mark
Alia Shawkat
Alia Shawkat
Alia Shawkat
Shannyn Sossamon
Shannyn Sossamon
Lydia
Isaac Love
Isaac
Director Mark Webber
Writer Mark Webber
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 21 January 2012
Release date
21 January 2012 Russia 16+
21 January 2012 Kazakhstan
21 January 2012 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $9,342
Production Poor Rich Kids
Also known as
The End of Love, Armastuse lõpp, Koniec miłości, Meilės pabaiga, O Fim do Amor, Tình Yêu Khép Lại, Кінець коханню, Конец любви, パパ、アイ・ラブ・ユー, 愛在隔離心動時

Film rating

6.2
Rate 12 votes
5.9 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

All trailers
The End of Love - Trailer 1
The End of Love Trailer 1
The End of Love - Trailer 2
The End of Love Trailer 2
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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