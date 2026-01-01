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Ashley Walters
Ashley Walters
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ashley Walters
Ashley Walters
Ashley Walters
Date of Birth
30 June 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
8.3
Top Boy: Summerhouse
(2019)
7.9
Hustle
(2004)
7.9
The Musketeers
(2014)
Filmography
Remain
Remain
Horror, Thriller
2026, USA
5.9
Missing You
Drama, Thriller, Detective,
2025, Great Britain
7.3
A Thousand Blows
Drama, History
2025, Great Britain
7.9
Adolescence
Drama, Crime,
2025, Great Britain
8.3
Top Boy: Summerhouse
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2019, Great Britain
7.1
Ackley Bridge
Drama, Romantic
2017, Great Britain
7.6
Two Is a Family
Demain tout commence
Comedy, Family, Drama, Romantic
2016, France / Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.5
Billionaire Ransom
Take Down
Action, Thriller
2016, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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