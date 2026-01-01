Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Ashley Walters
Ashley Walters Ashley Walters
Kinoafisha Persons Ashley Walters

Ashley Walters

Ashley Walters

Date of Birth
30 June 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Top Boy: Summerhouse 8.3
Top Boy: Summerhouse (2019)
Hustle 7.9
Hustle (2004)
The Musketeers 7.9
The Musketeers (2014)

Filmography

Remain Remain
Horror, Thriller 2026, USA
Missing You 5.9
Missing You
Drama, Thriller, Detective, 2025, Great Britain
A Thousand Blows 7.3
A Thousand Blows
Drama, History 2025, Great Britain
Adolescence 7.9
Adolescence
Drama, Crime, 2025, Great Britain
Top Boy: Summerhouse 8.3
Top Boy: Summerhouse
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2019, Great Britain
Ackley Bridge 7.1
Ackley Bridge
Drama, Romantic 2017, Great Britain
Two Is a Family 7.6
Two Is a Family Demain tout commence
Comedy, Family, Drama, Romantic 2016, France / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Billionaire Ransom 5.5
Billionaire Ransom Take Down
Action, Thriller 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more