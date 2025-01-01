Menu
Kinoafisha Films Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight Movie Quotes

Justice Potter Stewart You okay, Harry?
Justice Harry Blackmun I know you're all concerned with what you perceive as my indecisiveness, you think I can't make up my mind. It's not that, it really isn't. It's that the issues in this case are so grave, you answer one question, even tentatively you think you're safe, then two more questions appear on the horizon. As I see it, I can't make a final judgement until all the facts are in. Until all the arguments have been analyzed.
Justice Potter Stewart But it's not a math problem, Harry. You wanna find out one answer. Doesn't work that way.
Kevin Connolly Well, sir, so there's really no need for you to read this. I've... uh...
[destroying his resignation letter]
Kevin Connolly I've changed my mind.
John Marshall Harlan No. No. You changed mine. And I salute you.
Justice William J. Brennan Jr. My God. The votes are tied.
Kevin Connolly Is he sick? I know he has back problems but is it something more serious than that?
Mrs. Paige He has cancer, Mr. Connolly. He's a very private man. We would ask you to respect that.
Kevin Connolly Yes, ma'am.
Covert Becker You must be feeling pleased with yourself. You crossed the line, Connolly. Ask anybody.
Chief Justice Warren Burger John, you have betrayed me. These are your last days on the court. What on Earth has taken hold of you? It's Bill Brennan, isn't it? He's the one who's been twisting your arm.
John Marshall Harlan [laughs] Twisting my arm? Really?
Chief Justice Warren Burger Don't you patronize me, John!
Hugo Black John Harlan is one of the few people who can convince me that there is such a thing as a Good Republican.
Chief Justice Warren Burger John Harlan has become an apologist for the Black Muslims.
Chief Justice Warren Burger Hugo, what is your vote?
Hugo Black We should hear the case, goddamn. Didn't you hear what I've just said?
Justice William J. Brennan Jr. 5 to 3 against Ali. John Harlan split of side in the opinion. C'mon, boys. Let's go to lunch. We can drown our sorrows.
