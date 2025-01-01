Justice Harry BlackmunI know you're all concerned with what you perceive as my indecisiveness, you think I can't make up my mind. It's not that, it really isn't. It's that the issues in this case are so grave, you answer one question, even tentatively you think you're safe, then two more questions appear on the horizon. As I see it, I can't make a final judgement until all the facts are in. Until all the arguments have been analyzed.
Justice Potter StewartBut it's not a math problem, Harry. You wanna find out one answer. Doesn't work that way.
Kevin ConnollyWell, sir, so there's really no need for you to read this. I've... uh...
Covert BeckerYou must be feeling pleased with yourself. You crossed the line, Connolly. Ask anybody.
Chief Justice Warren BurgerJohn, you have betrayed me. These are your last days on the court. What on Earth has taken hold of you? It's Bill Brennan, isn't it? He's the one who's been twisting your arm.