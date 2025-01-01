Menu
Kinoafisha Films It's a Disaster It's a Disaster Movie Quotes

Tracy You know, I never went to Europe. Never. Not once. I never even went to Montreal, which I hear is very European. I never went scuba diving. I never went to the ballet. I've never been in love. I've never even watched The Wire.
Glen All of those things are overrated. Except for The Wire. That's really good. Last season's not very good, but...
Hedy Do you think that when we die, we have to wear the clothes we died in for all of eternity?
Buck No way. I bet we get those kickin' white robes like you see in the old cartoons.
Hedy I look awful in white. Maybe Emma would let me borrow some sweats.
Buck I bet you get a sweet-ass harp too.
Hedy Hmmmm...
[scoffs]
Hedy Do you have any idea how many human beings are estimated to have lived and died on Earth throughout all of time?
Buck I have absolutely no idea.
Hedy 106 billion.
Buck Wow.
Hedy Yeah. So what you're saying is that when we die we're going to a place where 106 billion people are sitting around playing the harp. That would be really fucking annoying.
Tracy Glenn, what are you doing down here Everybody...
Glen Tracy, are you familiar with the Rapture?
Tracy The band or the Blondie song?
Glen The prophecies in the Book of Revelations.
Glen What?
Tracy The song...
Glen The song?
Tracy The, the song, uh, the 1812 Overture. The finale from 1812 Overture...
Glen Yeah. What about it?
Tracy Well, you just... it was building to the big finale and you just cut it off right before it ended.
Glen Oh god. I am sorry.
Tracy Oh, no. Please do not be sorry. No, I am just being stupid. It is just that whenever a song comes on, if... if it is building to like, the big chorus or whatever, and it gets cut off, then I feel unfulfilled psychologically.
Glen Oh. Huh.
Tracy You do not get that?
Glen Uh, I guess I have not really thought about it.
Tracy You did not want to hear how it ended?
Glen I have heard it before.
Tracy No, I am sure you have, but you did not want to hear it just now?
Glen No, I mean, yeah. Sure. You want me to put it back on?
Tracy Oh, no, no. Please, no. Then we would be sitting in a car listening to a song...
Glen Guess what? I want to hear it now.
Tracy Right. We were listening to the radio.
Glen The radio. Yeah, the radio.
