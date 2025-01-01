TracyYou know, I never went to Europe. Never. Not once. I never even went to Montreal, which I hear is very European. I never went scuba diving. I never went to the ballet. I've never been in love. I've never even watched The Wire.
GlenAll of those things are overrated. Except for The Wire. That's really good. Last season's not very good, but...
HedyDo you think that when we die, we have to wear the clothes we died in for all of eternity?
BuckNo way. I bet we get those kickin' white robes like you see in the old cartoons.
HedyI look awful in white. Maybe Emma would let me borrow some sweats.
TracyOh, no. Please do not be sorry. No, I am just being stupid. It is just that whenever a song comes on, if... if it is building to like, the big chorus or whatever, and it gets cut off, then I feel unfulfilled psychologically.