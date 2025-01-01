Hedy Do you think that when we die, we have to wear the clothes we died in for all of eternity?

Buck No way. I bet we get those kickin' white robes like you see in the old cartoons.

Hedy I look awful in white. Maybe Emma would let me borrow some sweats.

Buck I bet you get a sweet-ass harp too.

[scoffs]

Hedy Do you have any idea how many human beings are estimated to have lived and died on Earth throughout all of time?

Buck I have absolutely no idea.

Hedy 106 billion.

Buck Wow.