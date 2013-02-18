Menu
Trailers
It's a Disaster. Trailer
It's a Disaster. Trailer
Publication date: 18 February 2013
It's a Disaster
– Four couples meet for Sunday brunch only to discover they are stuck in a house together as the world may be about to end.
6.4
It's a Disaster
Comedy, 2012, USA
01:27
