Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Curling
6.4
Curling
, 2010
Curling
Canada / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Filming locations
6.4
Synopsis
On the fringe of society in a remote part of the French-Canadian countryside, the fragile relationship and unusual private life of a father and daughter is jeopardized by dreary, unforeseen circumstances.
Expand
Cast
Emmanuel Bilodeau
Jean-Francois Sauvageau
Roc LaFortune
Kennedy
Sophie Desmarais
Isabelle
Olivier Aubin
Policier
Yves Trudel
Yvan
Philomène Bilodeau
Julyvonne Sauvageau
Muriel Dutil
Odile
Johanne Haberlin
Rosie
Anie Pascale
Mireille
Geoffrey Gaquere
Optométriste
Director
Denis Côté
Writer
Denis Côté
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
1 June 2010
Release date
1 June 2010
Canada
Budget
1,000,000 CAD
Production
Nihilproductions
Also known as
Curling, Curling - Geheimnisse im Schnee, Керлинг, Кърлинг, 雪國迷景
More
Film rating
6.4
Rate
11
votes
6.4
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Curling
Vic + Flo Saw a Bear
Drama
2013, Canada
6.0
All That She Wants
Drama
2008, Canada
6.0
Un été comme ça
Drama
2022, Canada
6.0
Our Private Lives
Drama
2007, Canada
5.0
Drifting States
Drama
2005, Canada
6.0
Social Hygiene
Comedy, Drama
2021, Canada
5.0
Ghost Town Anthology
Fantasy, Drama
2019, Canada
6.0
Vitalina Varela
Drama
2019, Portugal
6.0
A Skin So Soft
Documentary
2017, Canada
5.0
A Burning Hot Summer
Drama
2010, France
6.0
Carcasses
Documentary
2009, Canada
5.0
The Swimmer
Drama
1968, USA
7.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
2026, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Detective, Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree