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Poster of Curling
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Curling
6.4

Curling

, 2010
Curling
Canada / Drama / 18+
Poster of Curling
6.4

Synopsis

On the fringe of society in a remote part of the French-Canadian countryside, the fragile relationship and unusual private life of a father and daughter is jeopardized by dreary, unforeseen circumstances.

Cast

Emmanuel Bilodeau
Jean-Francois Sauvageau
Roc LaFortune
Kennedy
Sophie Desmarais
Isabelle
Olivier Aubin
Policier
Yves Trudel
Yvan
Philomène Bilodeau
Julyvonne Sauvageau
Muriel Dutil
Odile
Johanne Haberlin
Rosie
Anie Pascale
Mireille
Geoffrey Gaquere
Optométriste
Director Denis Côté
Writer Denis Côté
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 1 June 2010
Release date
1 June 2010 Canada
Budget 1,000,000 CAD
Production Nihilproductions
Also known as
Curling, Curling - Geheimnisse im Schnee, Керлинг, Кърлинг, 雪國迷景

Film rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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