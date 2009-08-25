Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Рейтинги
5.9
IMDb Rating: 5.8
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Carcasses
Carcasses
Carcasses
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Documentary
Synopsis
An introverted man runs a "car cemetery" where people come to find parts for old vehicles.
Expand
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 12 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
25 August 2009
Release date
25 August 2009
Belgium
Budget
60,000 CAD
Production
Nihilproductions, Visit Films
Also known as
Carcasses, Carcasas, Wraki, 汽車墳場
Director
Denis Côté
Cast
Anne Carrier
Mark Scanlon
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Carcasses
6.0
A Skin So Soft
(2017)
6.7
Un été comme ça
(2022)
5.4
Social Hygiene
(2021)
6.3
Ghost Town Anthology
(2019)
6.3
Vic + Flo Saw a Bear
(2013)
6.4
Curling
(2010)
6.1
All That She Wants
(2008)
5.6
Our Private Lives
(2007)
6.5
Drifting States
(2005)
Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree