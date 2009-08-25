Menu
Synopsis

An introverted man runs a "car cemetery" where people come to find parts for old vehicles.
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 25 August 2009
Release date
25 August 2009 Belgium
Budget 60,000 CAD
Production Nihilproductions, Visit Films
Also known as
Carcasses, Carcasas, Wraki, 汽車墳場
Director
Denis Côté
Cast
Anne Carrier
Mark Scanlon
