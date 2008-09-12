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Poster of The Human Contract
5.5
Kinoafisha Films The Human Contract
5.5

The Human Contract

, 2008
The Human Contract
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Human Contract
5.5

Cast

Jason Clarke
Jason Clarke
Julian Wright
Paz Vega
Paz Vega
Michael
Idris Elba
Idris Elba
Larry
Steven Brand
Boyd
Joanna Cassidy
Rose
Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith
Rita
Anne Ramsey
T.J. Thyne
T.J. Thyne
Greg
Ted Danson
Ted Danson
E.J Winters
Anne Ramsay
Cheryl
Tava Smiley
Brenda
Director Jada Pinkett Smith
Writer Jada Pinkett Smith
Composer The Graves Brothers, Taylor Graves, Anthony Marinelli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2008
Online premiere 16 August 2016
World premiere 12 September 2008
Release date
12 September 2008 Russia 18+
12 September 2008 Germany
12 September 2008 Kazakhstan
30 July 2010 Spain
27 October 2008 USA
12 September 2008 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $154,527
Production Overbrook Entertainment, Tycoon Entertainment, 100% Womon
Also known as
The Human Contract, Bajo la piel, Perversiones, Attraction, De Caso com o Inimigo, I gynaika arahni, İnsan Sözleşmesi, Magánalku, O Contrato Humano, Человеческий контракт, 愛人契約

Film rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb

Quotes

Julian Wright I have never believed I deserve to be loved. But now I see that everything I've ever wanted has always been right in front of me. I've been the only thing standing in my way. But no more. No more.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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