ProductionCenturion, ApolloMedia Distribution, Ravenhouse Entertainment
Also known as
George and the Dragon, Dragon Sword, El Caballero Y El Dragón, Em Busca do Dragão, George & the Dragon, George und das Ei des Drachen, George y el dragón, Georges et le Dragon, Legenda o Jiřím a drakovi, Legenda o Jurajovi a drakovi, O Cavaleiro e o Dragão, O stavroforos ippotis, Smokiem i mieczem, Szent György és a sárkány, Ο Σταυροφόρος Ιππότης, Джордж и дракона, Джордж и последният дракон, Кільце дракона, Кольцо дракона, Џорџ и змај, ドラゴン〜竜と騎士の伝説〜