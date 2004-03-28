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Poster of George and the Dragon
5.8
Kinoafisha Films George and the Dragon
5.8

George and the Dragon

, 2004
George and the Dragon
USA, Great Britain, Germany, Luxembourg / Romantic, Fantasy, Comedy, Adventure, Action / 18+
Poster of George and the Dragon
5.8

Synopsis

A knight returning from the Crusades takes on a dragon and becomes a legend.

Cast

James Purefoy
James Purefoy
George
Piper Perabo
Piper Perabo
Princess Lunna
Patrick Swayze
Patrick Swayze
Garth
Michael Clarke Duncan
Michael Clarke Duncan
Tarik
Bill Treacher
Elmendorf
Jean-Pierre Castaldi
Father Bernard
Rollo Weeks
Wryn
Paul Freeman
Sir Robert
Stefan Jürgens
Bulchar
Stefan Weinert
Mercenary #1
Director Tom Reeve
Writer Tom Reeve, Michael Burks
Composer Gast Waltzing
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Great Britain / Germany / Luxembourg
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 2 March 2007
World premiere 28 March 2004
Release date
28 March 2004 Russia 12+
28 March 2004 Kazakhstan
28 March 2004 USA
28 March 2004 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $32,000,000
Worldwide Gross $47,636
Production Centurion, ApolloMedia Distribution, Ravenhouse Entertainment
Also known as
George and the Dragon, Dragon Sword, El Caballero Y El Dragón, Em Busca do Dragão, George & the Dragon, George und das Ei des Drachen, George y el dragón, Georges et le Dragon, Legenda o Jiřím a drakovi, Legenda o Jurajovi a drakovi, O Cavaleiro e o Dragão, O stavroforos ippotis, Smokiem i mieczem, Szent György és a sárkány, Ο Σταυροφόρος Ιππότης, Джордж и дракона, Джордж и последният дракон, Кільце дракона, Кольцо дракона, Џорџ и змај, ドラゴン〜竜と騎士の伝説〜

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Listen to the
soundtrack George and the Dragon

Quotes

Princess Lunna [speaking to her nun-cousin when she's showing her the dragon egg for the first time] Dear cousin, we have a small problem.
George Uh, it's a big problem... We have a "small" dragon.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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