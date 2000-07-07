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Poster of Forever Lulu
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Forever Lulu
5.7

Forever Lulu

, 2000
Forever Lulu
Germany, USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Forever Lulu
5.7

Synopsis

A schizophrenic romantic tracks down her college sweetheart to help her find their son she gave up for adoption sixteen years ago to the dismay of his new wife.

Cast

Melanie Griffith
Melanie Griffith
Lulu McAfee
Ryan Bollman
Freddie
Lee Garlington
Linda Davis
Patrick Swayze
Patrick Swayze
Ben Clifton
Penelope Ann Miller
Penelope Ann Miller
Claire Clifton
Matthew Fairchild
Man in Audience
Elisa Goodman
Greg Lipari
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Martin Ellsworth
Richard Schiff
Richard Schiff
Jerome Ellsworth
Annie Corley
Millie Ellsworth
Michael J. Pollard
Hippie
Director John Kay
Writer John Kay
Composer Serge Colbert
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2000
World premiere 7 July 2000
Release date
7 July 2000 Russia 16+
7 July 2000 Kazakhstan
7 July 2000 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $20,000,000
Production Cinelulu Internationale Filmproduktiongesellshaft mbH and Co. 1 Beteilegung KG, Cinerenta Medienbeteiligungs KG, Green Moon Productions
Also known as
Forever Lulu, Along for the Ride, Coup de foudre pour toujours, Eternamente Lulu, Forever Lulu - Die erste Liebe rostet nicht!, Ikuisesti Lulu, La croisée des chemins, Loving Lulu, Lulu Forever, Lulu sa vracia, Lulu, o Primeiro Amor é Eterno, Mindörökké Lulu, Twoja na zawsze Lulu, Vite nascoste, Zauvijek Lulu, Лулу завинаги, Лулу назавжди, Попутчики

Film rating

5.7
Rate 16 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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