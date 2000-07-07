ProductionCinelulu Internationale Filmproduktiongesellshaft mbH and Co. 1 Beteilegung KG, Cinerenta Medienbeteiligungs KG, Green Moon Productions
Also known as
Forever Lulu, Along for the Ride, Coup de foudre pour toujours, Eternamente Lulu, Forever Lulu - Die erste Liebe rostet nicht!, Ikuisesti Lulu, La croisée des chemins, Loving Lulu, Lulu Forever, Lulu sa vracia, Lulu, o Primeiro Amor é Eterno, Mindörökké Lulu, Twoja na zawsze Lulu, Vite nascoste, Zauvijek Lulu, Лулу завинаги, Лулу назавжди, Попутчики