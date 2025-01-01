Menu
Body Double Movie Quotes

Holly Body I do not do animal acts. I do not do S&M or any variations of that particular bent, no water sports either. I will not shave my pussy, no fistfucking and absolutely no coming in my face. I get $2000 a day and I do not work without a contract.
Male Porno Star I'm not just a stunt cock, I'm an ACTOR!
Jake Scully Christ, I keep seeing it: Carol lying there. Her face was glowing.
[after discovering his girlfriend's infidelity]
Sam Bouchard Her face was glowing?
Jake Scully Yeah.
Sam Bouchard How do you do that? How do you get a girl's face to glow? I got sixteen years of good humping, not once did I even get a glimmer, let alone a fucking glow! Glowing?
Jake Scully I like to watch.
Holly Body Makes you hot, doesn't it?
Jake Scully Yeah.
Holly Body Makes me hot too. Why don't you come over here and I'll show you how hot?
Sam Bouchard Kicked the bitch out, I hope.
Jake Scully Nah, I didn't.
Sam Bouchard Why not?
Jake Scully It was her place.
[causing Sam to break out laughing]
Holly Body Weirdo, so many weird people I should never have moved to Hollywood! Fucking freaky actors, that's what there is here. Masochistic directors! I should have known when he didn't even know what a cumshot was.
Jake Scully I like to watch.
Corso the Director Makes you hot, doesn't it?
Jake Scully Yeah!
Corso the Director Makes me hot too, real hot. Come on over here and I'll show you how hot. Okay, take off your clothes, I wanna take some pictures.
Jake Scully Okay. What is it that we're watching?
Corso the Director I don't know. What are you, some kind of method actor?
Jake Scully What a fool I am.
[following his humiliation in the acting class]
Sam Bouchard C'mon, Jake, you're too hard on yourself. These guys, they can't get a job, they put an ad in the trades, they call themselves teachers. What do they teach us? How to be more fucked up than we already are!
Jake Scully I thought you were a bartender, not a priest.
Douglas That's right, I'm a bartender.
Jake Scully Then keep the fucking glass filled!
Douglas Keep your own glass filled.
Det. Jim McLean Gloria Revelle was a rich lady. Very rich. When rich wives get dead, I usually go after the husband. The only problem is, you saw a thief. An Indian killed Gloria Revelle.
Jake Scully [after shooting a scene together in an adult film] You were great out there. I'll buy you a drink.
Holly Body A drink? I don't even know you.
Jake Scully I can make a better film than Corso with my eyes closed.
Holly Body Well, films cost money.
Jake Scully I got money.
Holly Body Well, then what are you doing in hard core?
Det. Jim McLean Maybe you're just a harmless panty sniffer, is that it?
Jake Scully Knock 'em dead.
Sam Bouchard They're in Seattle, they're already dead!
Sam Bouchard Don't be so melodramatic.
Sid Goldberg I believe that you have a film opening this Friday at the Pussy Flick Theater? What is the title?
Linda Shaw Bold Obsession.
Sid Goldberg Bold Obsession. Tell us, Linda, what is your bold obsession?
Linda Shaw Well, Sid, that script was written especially for me, because I'm a bit of an expositionist.
Sid Goldberg You are an expositionist? Do you mean exhibitionist? Exhibitionist. Yeah, I'm sure.
Linda Shaw I just get excited when I know they're *watching* me.
Sid Goldberg Well, of course, they're out there watching you.
Linda Shaw I'm so hot.
Sid Goldberg Hot. It does? What happens when you get hot?
Linda Shaw Oh, it makes me want to come.
Sid Goldberg You want to come. Well, while you're coming, Linda, we'll watch this clip.
Det. Jim McLean Scully, You sound like one of those conspiracy nuts. Plots all around you.
Jake Scully Excuse me. Do you have "Holly Does Hollywood"?
Video Salesman Yeah, we do. It's in our adult section. Follow me.
Jake Scully On VHS?
Video Salesman Yeah, VHS. Whatever you want. 1/2 inch, 3/4, Beta.
Paul Rutherford [singing] Relax, don't do it, When you want to to go to it, Relax, don't do it, When you want to come, Relax, don't do it, When you want to suck it to it, Relax, don't do it, When you want to come, When you want to come...
Jake Scully You're fantastic. Really. Sensational. And I'll tell you something else. You've got a terrific...
Holly Body Body.
Jake Scully Smile.
Holly Body Smile?
Jake Scully What can I get you? Jack Daniels?
Holly Body How about - Jake Scully straight up.
Holly Body I have a routine that's a sure 10 on the peter meter.
Holly Body No! Do not touch me. I'm not dead yet.
Holly Body Lie down.
[pushes Jake down on the rotating bed]
Jake Scully Hey.
Holly Body We had one of these in "Star Whores".
Theatre Director What have you been doing lately?
Jake Scully Well, I just started a low-budget independent horror film, Vampire's Kiss. I play the vampire.
Theatre Director Vampire's Kiss? It sounds interesting.
Jake Scully Before that I did Petruchio in 'Taming of the Shrew'.
Theatre Director Sounds interesting. Anything else?
Jake Scully You mean anything good?
Sam Bouchard You got a well-stocked bar, rotating bed...
Jake Scully Rotating?
Sam Bouchard Sauna and Jacuzzi beyond the walk-in closets.
Frank Rubin fired you.
Jake Scully What?
Frank You know, fired. Like, you don't have a job. He gave me some bull shit about "artistic differences." Now, what the hell happened?
Jake Scully Nothing. How can he do that?
Frank They're doing it right now, Jake.
Jake Scully Well, can't we do something? Maybe I should talk to Rubin?
Frank No, you better forget it. They've already hired another guy.
Jake Scully How do you know?
Frank He's my client.
Sid Goldberg The X Cinema, L.A.'s classiest X-rated movie house. This week see the film everyone's talking about: "Holly Does Hollywood." And does it well. Screw magazine says, "Holly Body keeps this business where it belongs - in the gutter." In the words of Eros magazine, "The 'Gone With The Wind' of adult films." "'Holly Does Hollywood'" in a hedonist's heaven." Hustler magazine gives it "Hustler's highest rating." "10 Nominations including Best Picture," Critics Adult Film Association. Starring Holly Body. "Holly Does Hollywood" - Now playing at the X Cinema. And for you home viewers, you can pick it up right now at Tower Records all-night video sale.
Jake Scully I'm not a film producer or a rich kid.
Holly Body No, you're a jerk!
Jake Scully The truth is a woman was murdered.
Holly Body [laughs]
Jake Scully Holly, it's not funny a woman was murdered! Look, you and I were set up by a murderer! He wanted to be sure that I witnessed the murder that's why he hired you to do your routine. He wanted to make sure that I was watching and that I would keep watching. Holly are you listening to me?
Holly Body Yes. I don't understand what you said.
Jake Scully WELL LISTEN HE'S A MURDERER, THE MAN WHO HIRED YOU IS A MURDERER.
Jake Scully Do you understand?
Holly Body Yes, I understand. I understand you're sick and you're a liar and you need professional help, and I do not like being yelled at.
Jake Scully I'm sorry.
Holly Body I should have known the minute you told me I had a terrific smile, no real porn producer would tell me that in a million years.
Jake Scully Holly, just come with me to the police.
Holly Body The police? Are you crazy? You listen to me you weirdo. I'm gonna leave now and don't try to follow me home because I have friends who will break your legs!
Det. Jim McLean Scully, I got a real problem with you.
Jake Scully What do you mean?
Det. Jim McLean I mean, you're my only witness to this murder, and you're a peeper. In my book, that's a pervert and a sex offender.
Jake Scully What do you mean, a sex offender?
Det. Jim McLean Save it! I ask the questions.
Rubin Okay. Let's bring in the body double!
Jake Scully Well, Sam, here's to a friendship I hope...
Sam Bouchard Wait, wait. Let's do this right. Come here. To Hollywood!
Jake Scully Yeah, to Hollywood.
Sam Bouchard You had to play the hero. Improvise all this crap about finding a body double.
Det. Jim McLean As far as I'm concerned, you're the real reason Gloria Revelle got murdered. If you hadn't have been so busy getting off by peeping on her, if you'd have called the police about the Indian, Gloria Revelle would still be alive.
Jake Scully I tried to save her!
[Gloria's dead body gets carried out]
Det. Jim McLean Hmm. Some save, Scully. Some save. Remind me... not to put my life in your hands.
