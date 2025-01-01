Sid Goldberg I believe that you have a film opening this Friday at the Pussy Flick Theater? What is the title?

Linda Shaw Bold Obsession.

Sid Goldberg Bold Obsession. Tell us, Linda, what is your bold obsession?

Linda Shaw Well, Sid, that script was written especially for me, because I'm a bit of an expositionist.

Sid Goldberg You are an expositionist? Do you mean exhibitionist? Exhibitionist. Yeah, I'm sure.

Linda Shaw I just get excited when I know they're *watching* me.

Sid Goldberg Well, of course, they're out there watching you.

Linda Shaw I'm so hot.

Sid Goldberg Hot. It does? What happens when you get hot?

Linda Shaw Oh, it makes me want to come.