Sid Goldberg
I believe that you have a film opening this Friday at the Pussy Flick Theater? What is the title?
Linda Shaw
Bold Obsession.
Sid Goldberg
Bold Obsession. Tell us, Linda, what is your bold obsession?
Linda Shaw
Well, Sid, that script was written especially for me, because I'm a bit of an expositionist.
Sid Goldberg
You are an expositionist? Do you mean exhibitionist? Exhibitionist. Yeah, I'm sure.
Linda Shaw
I just get excited when I know they're *watching* me.
Sid Goldberg
Well, of course, they're out there watching you.
Linda Shaw
I'm so hot.
Sid Goldberg
Hot. It does? What happens when you get hot?
Linda Shaw
Oh, it makes me want to come.
Sid Goldberg
You want to come. Well, while you're coming, Linda, we'll watch this clip.