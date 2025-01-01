Junior
Do I hear the sounds of engines? It's Calamity Jane Kelly, queen of the road, at the wheel of that mean, ornery stud bull!
[Calamity Jane's fans start to cheer]
Junior
Zany Janey, winner of this year's trials at Watkins Glen, placed second in 1998 and led in last year's second lap until she went out with gear trouble.
[Jane and her navigator, Pete, wave to her fans, while Junior Bruce walks toward them]
Junior
Her fans and lovers everywhere wish Janey better luck this year.
Calamity Jane
My fans can wish me all the luck they want. My luck with my lovers gets any better, I'll miss the race completely. Isn't that right, Pete?