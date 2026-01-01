Martin Kove

Menu
Date of Birth
6 March 1946
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.7
Cobra Kai
(2018)
7.4
The Karate Kid
(1984)
7.3
Rambo: First Blood Part II
(1985)
Filmography
Actor
17
7.3
Killing Mary Sue
Killing Mary Sue
Action
2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
Dante's Inferno
Dante's Inferno
Adventure, Drama, Family
2024, USA
6.1
VFW
VFW
Action, Crime, Horror
2019, USA
7.7
Cobra Kai
Drama, Comedy, Action
2018, USA
4.3
2 Lava 2 Lantula
2 Lava 2 Lantula!
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2016, USA
3.6
Assassin X
The Chemist
Action
2015, USA
5.3
Our Wild Hearts
Our Wild Hearts
Family, Western
2013, USA
3.7
The Great Fight
The Great Fight
Action, Drama
2011, USA
5.7
Hard Ground
Hard Ground
Adventure, Western
2003, USA
5.3
Bad Guys
Bad Guys
Action
2000, USA
5.3
The Karate Kid, Part III
The Karate Kid Part III
Action, Drama, Family
1989, USA
6.4
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part II
Family, Sport
1986, USA
7.3
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Drama, Thriller, Adventure, Action
1985, USA
7.4
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid
Family
1984, USA
6.6
Death Race 2000
Death Race 2000
Action, Sport, Sci-Fi
1975, USA
4.3
The Four Deuces
The Four Deuces
Action, Comedy
1975, Israel / USA
5.8
Women in Revolt
Women in Revolt
Drama, Comedy
1971, USA
