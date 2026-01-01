Martin Kove

Menu
Date of Birth
6 March 1946
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Cobra Kai 7.7
Cobra Kai (2018)
The Karate Kid 7.4
The Karate Kid (1984)
Rambo: First Blood Part II 7.3
Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Killing Mary Sue 7.3
Killing Mary Sue Killing Mary Sue
Action 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Dante's Inferno 5.7
Dante's Inferno Dante's Inferno
Adventure, Drama, Family 2024, USA
VFW 6.1
VFW VFW
Action, Crime, Horror 2019, USA
Cobra Kai 7.7
Cobra Kai
Drama, Comedy, Action 2018, USA
2 Lava 2 Lantula 4.3
2 Lava 2 Lantula 2 Lava 2 Lantula!
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2016, USA
Assassin X 3.6
Assassin X The Chemist
Action 2015, USA
Our Wild Hearts 5.3
Our Wild Hearts Our Wild Hearts
Family, Western 2013, USA
The Great Fight 3.7
The Great Fight The Great Fight
Action, Drama 2011, USA
Hard Ground 5.7
Hard Ground Hard Ground
Adventure, Western 2003, USA
Bad Guys 5.3
Bad Guys Bad Guys
Action 2000, USA
The Karate Kid, Part III 5.3
The Karate Kid, Part III The Karate Kid Part III
Action, Drama, Family 1989, USA
The Karate Kid Part II 6.4
The Karate Kid Part II The Karate Kid Part II
Family, Sport 1986, USA
Rambo: First Blood Part II 7.3
Rambo: First Blood Part II Rambo: First Blood Part II
Drama, Thriller, Adventure, Action 1985, USA
The Karate Kid 7.4
The Karate Kid The Karate Kid
Family 1984, USA
Death Race 2000 6.6
Death Race 2000 Death Race 2000
Action, Sport, Sci-Fi 1975, USA
The Four Deuces 4.3
The Four Deuces The Four Deuces
Action, Comedy 1975, Israel / USA
Women in Revolt 5.8
Women in Revolt Women in Revolt
Drama, Comedy 1971, USA
