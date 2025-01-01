Dr. Ellen Lindstrom This is a graphic example of biofeedback. We're converting the very low-voltage alpha wave energy into electricity to run that train. And that train will only run when my friend Hester is in alpha.

Dr. Ellen Lindstrom Now as you may have hoped. there are more practical applications to biofeedback training. If you can learn to regulate your brain waves, you can gain control of your heart rate, blood pressure, headache, backaches, yes ladies even cold feet.

Dr. Ellen Lindstrom Now I work at the Paragon Institute where we study the phenomena of extrasensory perception and we are using biofeedback techniques to tap the almost limitless resources of the human mind.

Dr. Ellen Lindstrom And I am speaking now of such things as thought transmissions, commonly known as telepathy

Dr. Ellen Lindstrom Now that machine is called a magnetometer and it records fluctuations of the human electromagnetic field during our experiments and I guess Hester's had it. Thank you Hester