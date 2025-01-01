Menu
The Fury Movie Quotes

The Fury Movie Quotes

Peter Sandza Ask Childress if all this was worth his arm.
Bob What? Did you do something to his arm, Peter?
Peter Sandza I killed it. With a machine gun.
Dr. Jim McKeever ...and what a culture can't assimilate, it destroys.
Peter Sandza Mother Nuckells, I'd appreciate it if you didn't untie 'em until after "M*A*S*H" is over.
Mother Nuckells "M*A*SH"? I won't untie 'em until after Sunrise Semester.
Peter Sandza I killed her. I knew I would, the first time I said "Hello".
[first lines]
Robin Sandza [laughing]
Peter Sandza I won.
Robin Sandza What do you mean, you won? You did not!
Vivian Nuckells I told you we should have moved to Melrose Park! Harry, this wouldn't be happening if we moved to Melrose Park!
[last lines]
Gillian Bellaver You go to Hell!
Dr. Ellen Lindstrom This is a graphic example of biofeedback. We're converting the very low-voltage alpha wave energy into electricity to run that train. And that train will only run when my friend Hester is in alpha.
Dr. Ellen Lindstrom Now as you may have hoped. there are more practical applications to biofeedback training. If you can learn to regulate your brain waves, you can gain control of your heart rate, blood pressure, headache, backaches, yes ladies even cold feet.
Dr. Ellen Lindstrom Now I work at the Paragon Institute where we study the phenomena of extrasensory perception and we are using biofeedback techniques to tap the almost limitless resources of the human mind.
Dr. Ellen Lindstrom And I am speaking now of such things as thought transmissions, commonly known as telepathy
Dr. Ellen Lindstrom Now that machine is called a magnetometer and it records fluctuations of the human electromagnetic field during our experiments and I guess Hester's had it. Thank you Hester
Dr. Ellen Lindstrom I want to stress that no particular talent is needed to achieve this. Anybody can achieve alpha with a little patience.
Mother Nuckells I'd say I'm pretty sound, considering the ravages o' time. For instance, I don't have the use of any more than one of my limbs or vital organs. Good thing the Lord God Jehovah built in so many spare parts.
Peter Sandza Hester, look at me. I'm proof - proof that my son is alive or else why would Childress be so anxious to put me away?... Well, thank God I'm somewhere.
Cheryl Good lord, Pam, if you're that nervous, why don't you masturbate.
Susan Charles And when he fails... he's intolerable.
Childress How is he performing in bed?
Susan Charles Robin wants to please me. That's the main thing, isn't it? He needs a rest. No more tests for at least a month.
Childress Sorry.
Gillian Bellaver Who's Robin Sandza?
Dr. Ellen Lindstrom He is a boy your age. With powers like yours.
Gillian Bellaver No! Please don't touch me!
Dr. Ellen Lindstrom Now try to remember that alpha is another word for passive.
Gillian Bellaver Alright
Dr. Ellen Lindstrom Visualize sitting in an empty theater in front of a blank screen and let that blank screen fill your mind.
Cheryl You two are so cute together. When are you getting married?
[other girls at the table laugh]
Cheryl See any *ghosts* today, Gillian?
LaRue [as Gillian refrains from countering] Cheryl, you're not very funny.
Cheryl Gillian's not very funny. You know, there are more mature ways to get attention, don't you think, Gillian?
[smirks]
Gillian Bellaver [told by Peter to get some sleep] Don't stop. Please keep talking. I'm afraid to close my eyes. I'm afraid of what I'd see.
