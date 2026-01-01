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Andrew Stevens
Andrew Stevens
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrew Stevens
Andrew Stevens
Andrew Stevens
Date of Birth
10 June 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
(1984)
6.8
Heist
(2001)
6.8
The Big Kahuna
(1999)
Filmography
The Girl in the River
The Girl in the River
Crime, Drama, Detective
2026, USA
Watch trailer
The Deputy
The Deputy
Action, Crime, Drama
2026, USA
5.1
The Ritual
The Ritual
Horror
2025, USA
Watch trailer
4.5
The Minute You Wake Up Dead
The Minute You Wake Up Dead
Thriller
2022, USA
2.8
Pursuit
Pursuit
Action, Drama, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Send It!
Send It!
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2021, USA
3.4
Mongolian Death Worm
Mongolian Death Worm
Action, Horror, Sci-Fi
2010, USA
3.5
Mandrake
Mandrake
Horror, Adventure, Fantasy
2010, USA
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