Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Carol Eve Rossen Carol Eve Rossen
Kinoafisha Persons Carol Eve Rossen

Carol Eve Rossen

Carol Eve Rossen

Date of Birth
12 August 1937
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

The Arrangement 6.4
The Arrangement (1969)
The Fury 6.4
The Fury (1978)

Filmography

The Fury 6.4
The Fury The Fury
Horror, Thriller, Drama, Sci-Fi 1978, USA
The Arrangement 6.4
The Arrangement The Arrangement
Drama 1969, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more