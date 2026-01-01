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Filmography
Carol Eve Rossen
Carol Eve Rossen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Carol Eve Rossen
Carol Eve Rossen
Carol Eve Rossen
Date of Birth
12 August 1937
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.4
The Arrangement
(1969)
6.4
The Fury
(1978)
Filmography
6.4
The Fury
The Fury
Horror, Thriller, Drama, Sci-Fi
1978, USA
6.4
The Arrangement
The Arrangement
Drama
1969, USA
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