No poster for this film
One Night Only
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Synopsis
On the sole night when premarital sex is permitted, two strangers desperately search for partners in their restrictive society.
Country
USA
Production year
2026
Production
Universal Pictures, Olive Bridge Entertainment
Also known as
Director
Will Gluck
Cast
Maya Hawke
Callum Turner
Monica Barbaro
Julia Fox
Molly Ringwald
Film rating
0.0
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
