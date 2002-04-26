Now, folks, you know him from "Happy Days", you kinda remember him from "Charles in Charge", and you're probably unaware that he was on "Diagnosis: Murder"... let's give a big round of applause for Scott Baio!

Gary Owens Now, folks, you know him from "Happy Days", you kinda remember him from "Charles in Charge", and you're probably unaware that he was on "Diagnosis: Murder"... let's give a big round of applause for Scott Baio!

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.