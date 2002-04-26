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Poster of Frank McKlusky, C.I.
4.1
Kinoafisha Films Frank McKlusky, C.I.
4.1

Frank McKlusky, C.I.

, 2002
Frank McKlusky, C.I.
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Frank McKlusky, C.I.
4.1

Cast

Dave Sheridan
Dave Sheridan
Frank McKlusky
Cameron Richardson
Cameron Richardson
Sharon Webber
Randy Quaid
Randy Quaid
Madman McKlusky
Dolly Parton
Edith McKlusky
Enrico Colantoni
Enrico Colantoni
Scout Bayou
Kevin Farley
Jimmy
Orson Bean
Mr. Gafty
Chyna
Freeda
Kevin Pollak
Kevin Pollak
Ronnie Rosengold
Tracy Morgan
Tracy Morgan
Reggie Rosengold
Director Arlene Sanford
Writer Mark Perez, Dave Sheridan
Composer Randy Edelman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 26 April 2002
Release date
26 April 2002 USA
MPAA PG-13
Production Touchstone Pictures, Robert Simonds Productions
Also known as
Frank McKlusky, C.I., As Aventuras de Frank McKlusky, Frank McKlusky - försäkringsdetektiv, Frank McKlusky - Mann für besondere Fälle, Frank McKlusky - vakuutusetsivä, Lökött ügynök, Los casos de Frank McKlusky, O atzamis, Óvatos duhaj, Франк МакЛъски, Фрэнк МакКласки, страховой детектив, 保険調査員フランク25

Film rating

4.1
Rate 10 votes
4.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Gary Owens Now, folks, you know him from "Happy Days", you kinda remember him from "Charles in Charge", and you're probably unaware that he was on "Diagnosis: Murder"... let's give a big round of applause for Scott Baio!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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