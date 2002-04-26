ProductionTouchstone Pictures, Robert Simonds Productions
Also known as
Frank McKlusky, C.I., As Aventuras de Frank McKlusky, Frank McKlusky - försäkringsdetektiv, Frank McKlusky - Mann für besondere Fälle, Frank McKlusky - vakuutusetsivä, Lökött ügynök, Los casos de Frank McKlusky, O atzamis, Óvatos duhaj, Франк МакЛъски, Фрэнк МакКласки, страховой детектив, 保険調査員フランク25
Gary OwensNow, folks, you know him from "Happy Days", you kinda remember him from "Charles in Charge", and you're probably unaware that he was on "Diagnosis: Murder"... let's give a big round of applause for Scott Baio!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.