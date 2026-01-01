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About
Filmography
Louisa Krause
Louisa Krause
Kinoafisha
Persons
Louisa Krause
Louisa Krause
Louisa Krause
Date of Birth
20 May 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.1
Dark Waters
(2019)
6.8
Skin
(2018)
6.7
Jane Wants a Boyfriend
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
History
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Sport
Thriller
Western
Year
All
2023
2021
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2011
All
18
Films
17
TV Shows
1
Actress
18
6.4
Maggie Moore(s)
Maggie Moore(s)
Crime, Thriller, Comedy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
The Dive
The Dive
Thriller
2023, Germany
Watch trailer
6.2
Cryptozoo
Cryptozoo
Animation
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Port Authority
Port Authority
Drama
2019, USA
8.1
Dark Waters
Dark Waters
Drama, Biography, History
2019, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Skin
Skin
Drama, Biography
2018, USA
6.7
Woman Walks Ahead
Woman Walks Ahead
Drama, Western, History, Biography
2017, USA
Watch trailer
5.3
The Super
The Super
Detective, Thriller, Horror
2017, USA
6.7
The Girlfriend Experience
Drama, Romantic, Thriller
2016, USA
6.7
Jane Wants a Boyfriend
Jane Wants a Boyfriend
Drama
2016, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Donald Cried
Donald Cried
Comedy, Drama
2016, USA
4.8
Dog Eat Dog
Dog Eat Dog
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2016, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea
My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea
Animation
2016, USA
5.2
The Phenom
The Phenom
Sport, Drama
2016, USA
5.6
Ava's Possessions
Ava's Possessions
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Detective
2015, USA
6.5
Gabriel
Gabriel
Thriller, Drama, Family
2014, USA
5.8
Martha Marcy May Marlene
Martha Marcy May Marlene
Drama, Thriller
2011, USA
Watch trailer
6
Return
Return
Drama
2011, USA
Watch trailer
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