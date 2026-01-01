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Louisa Krause
Louisa Krause Louisa Krause
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Louisa Krause

Louisa Krause

Date of Birth
20 May 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Dark Waters 8.1
Dark Waters (2019)
Skin 6.8
Skin (2018)
Jane Wants a Boyfriend 6.7
Jane Wants a Boyfriend (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Maggie Moore(s) 6.4
Maggie Moore(s) Maggie Moore(s)
Crime, Thriller, Comedy 2023, USA
Watch trailer
The Dive 6.3
The Dive The Dive
Thriller 2023, Germany
Watch trailer
Cryptozoo 6.2
Cryptozoo Cryptozoo
Animation 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Port Authority 6.4
Port Authority Port Authority
Drama 2019, USA
Dark Waters 8.1
Dark Waters Dark Waters
Drama, Biography, History 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Skin 6.8
Skin Skin
Drama, Biography 2018, USA
Woman Walks Ahead 6.7
Woman Walks Ahead Woman Walks Ahead
Drama, Western, History, Biography 2017, USA
Watch trailer
The Super 5.3
The Super The Super
Detective, Thriller, Horror 2017, USA
The Girlfriend Experience 6.7
The Girlfriend Experience
Drama, Romantic, Thriller 2016, USA
Jane Wants a Boyfriend 6.7
Jane Wants a Boyfriend Jane Wants a Boyfriend
Drama 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Donald Cried 6.6
Donald Cried Donald Cried
Comedy, Drama 2016, USA
Dog Eat Dog 4.8
Dog Eat Dog Dog Eat Dog
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2016, USA
Watch trailer
My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea 6.1
My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea
Animation 2016, USA
The Phenom 5.2
The Phenom The Phenom
Sport, Drama 2016, USA
Ava's Possessions 5.6
Ava's Possessions Ava's Possessions
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Detective 2015, USA
Gabriel 6.5
Gabriel Gabriel
Thriller, Drama, Family 2014, USA
Martha Marcy May Marlene 5.8
Martha Marcy May Marlene Martha Marcy May Marlene
Drama, Thriller 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Return 6
Return Return
Drama 2011, USA
Watch trailer
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