Awards and nominations of The Hustler 1961

Academy Awards, USA 1962 Academy Awards, USA 1962
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1962 Golden Globes, USA 1962
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1962 BAFTA Awards 1962
Best Film from any Source
Winner
Best Foreign Actor
Winner
Best Foreign Actress
Nominee
