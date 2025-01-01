Menu
Awards and nominations of Judgment at Nuremberg 1961

Academy Awards, USA 1962 Academy Awards, USA 1962
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1962 Golden Globes, USA 1962
Best Director
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Film Promoting International Understanding
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1962 BAFTA Awards 1962
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
 Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
 Best Film from any Source
Nominee
