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Lars Ulrich Lars Ulrich
Kinoafisha Persons Lars Ulrich

Lars Ulrich

Lars Ulrich

Date of Birth
26 December 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Composer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Metallica & San Francisco Symphony S&M 2 8.6
Metallica & San Francisco Symphony S&M 2 (2019)
Carol Doda Topless at the Condor 7.7
Carol Doda Topless at the Condor (2024)
Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition 7.6
Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition (2026)

Filmography

Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition 7.6
Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition
Biography, Documentary, Music 2026, Great Britain
Carol Doda Topless at the Condor 7.7
Carol Doda Topless at the Condor Carol Doda Topless at the Condor
Documentary 2024, USA
Metallica: 72 Seasons – Global Premiere 7.4
Metallica: 72 Seasons – Global Premiere Metallica: 72 Seasons – Global Premiere
Documentary, Music 2023, USA
Metallica & San Francisco Symphony S&M 2 8.6
Metallica & San Francisco Symphony S&M 2 Metallica & San Francisco Symphony: S&M²
Musical 2019, USA
Radio Dreams 6.1
Radio Dreams Radio Dreams
Comedy 2016, USA
Metallica Through the Never 7.3
Metallica Through the Never Metallica Through the Never
Musical 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Hemingway & Gellhorn 6.2
Hemingway & Gellhorn Hemingway & Gellhorn
Drama, Romantic 2012, USA
Get Him to the Greek 6.9
Get Him to the Greek Get Him to the Greek
Comedy 2010, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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