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About
Filmography
Lars Ulrich
Lars Ulrich
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lars Ulrich
Lars Ulrich
Lars Ulrich
Date of Birth
26 December 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Composer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
8.6
Metallica & San Francisco Symphony S&M 2
(2019)
7.7
Carol Doda Topless at the Condor
(2024)
7.6
Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition
(2026)
Filmography
7.6
Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition
Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition
Biography, Documentary, Music
2026, Great Britain
7.7
Carol Doda Topless at the Condor
Carol Doda Topless at the Condor
Documentary
2024, USA
7.4
Metallica: 72 Seasons – Global Premiere
Metallica: 72 Seasons – Global Premiere
Documentary, Music
2023, USA
8.6
Metallica & San Francisco Symphony S&M 2
Metallica & San Francisco Symphony: S&M²
Musical
2019, USA
6.1
Radio Dreams
Radio Dreams
Comedy
2016, USA
7.3
Metallica Through the Never
Metallica Through the Never
Musical
2013, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Hemingway & Gellhorn
Hemingway & Gellhorn
Drama, Romantic
2012, USA
6.9
Get Him to the Greek
Get Him to the Greek
Comedy
2010, USA
Watch trailer
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