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Poster of Maurice Richard
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Maurice Richard
7.7

Maurice Richard

, 2005
Maurice Richard
Canada / Drama, Biography, Sport / 18+
Poster of Maurice Richard
7.7

Cast

Sean Avery
Rick Bramucci
Philip Craig
Tommy Gorman
Larry Day
Dominik DeBlua
Roy Dupuis
Roy Dupuis
Maurice Richard
Stephen McHattie
Stephen McHattie
Dick Irvin
Julie Le Breton
Lucille Richard
Patrice Robitaille
Patrice Robitaille
Émile 'Butch' Bouchard
Michelle Barrett
M. Norchet
Diane Lavallée
Alice Norchet
Tony Calabretta
Frank Selke
Director Charles Binamé
Writer Ken Scott
Composer Michel Cusson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 25 October 2005
Release date
25 October 2005 Canada
MPAA PG
Also known as
Maurice Richard, The Rocket, The Rocket - Hockeylegenden, The Rocket: The Legend of Rocket Richard, Морис Ришар

Film rating

7.7
Rate 11 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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