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Maurice Richard
7.7
Maurice Richard
, 2005
Maurice Richard
Canada / Drama, Biography, Sport / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
7.7
Cast
Sean Avery
Rick Bramucci
Philip Craig
Tommy Gorman
Larry Day
Dominik DeBlua
Roy Dupuis
Maurice Richard
Stephen McHattie
Dick Irvin
Julie Le Breton
Lucille Richard
Patrice Robitaille
Émile 'Butch' Bouchard
Michelle Barrett
M. Norchet
Diane Lavallée
Alice Norchet
Tony Calabretta
Frank Selke
Director
Charles Binamé
Writer
Ken Scott
Composer
Michel Cusson
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
2 hours 4 minutes
Production year
2005
World premiere
25 October 2005
Release date
25 October 2005
Canada
MPAA
PG
Also known as
Maurice Richard, The Rocket, The Rocket - Hockeylegenden, The Rocket: The Legend of Rocket Richard, Морис Ришар
More
Film rating
7.7
Rate
11
votes
Stills
Quotes
Dick Irvin
Richard, people are saying you're a waste of money. A WASTE OF MONEY... you're playing tonight.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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