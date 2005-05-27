Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Рейтинги
7.7
IMDb Rating: 7.8
Rate
Best Comedies
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
C.R.A.Z.Y.
C.R.A.Z.Y.
C.R.A.Z.Y.
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Drama
Country
Canada
Runtime
2 hours 7 minutes
Production year
2005
Online premiere
3 May 2006
World premiere
27 May 2005
Release date
27 May 2005
Canada
3 May 2006
France
7 September 2006
Netherlands
5 February 2008
South Korea
15
27 May 2005
USA
Budget
6,500,000 CAD
Worldwide Gross
$3,710,169
Production
Cirrus Communications, Crazy Films, Téléfilm Canada
Also known as
C.R.A.Z.Y., C.R.A.Z.Y. - Loucos de Amor, C.R.A.Z.Y. - Una familia disfuncional como cualquiera, Crazy, C.R.A.Z.Y. - Verrücktes Leben, Çılgın, Dar od Boha, Mis gloriosos hermanos (C.R.A.Z.Y.), Брати C.R.A.Z.Y., Братья C.R.A.Z.Y., 愛斷背, 愛瘋狂, 爱疯狂
Director
Jean-Marc Vallée
Cast
Michel Côté
Danielle Proulx
Émile Vallée
Pierre-Luc Brillant
Maxime Tremblay
Cast and Crew
Similar films for C.R.A.Z.Y.
7.4
Café de Flore
(2012)
5.8
Wild
(2014)
6.2
The 3 L'il Pigs 2
(2016)
5.8
Le marquis
(2011)
7.6
Through the Mist
(2009)
7.4
I Killed My Mother
(2009)
6.6
Babine
(2008)
5.7
3 p'tits cochons, Les
(2007)
5.5
The Barbarian Invasions
(2003)
7.3
Far Side of the Moon
(2003)
7.4
Seducing Doctor Lewis
(2003)
6.7
Les Boys
(1997)
Film rating
7.7
Rate
13
votes
7.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
Raymond Beaulieu
[to Zac, in the car]
I don't smoke or drink or swear anymore. Fuck! I left my bag of weed at the pub.
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree