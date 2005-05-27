Menu
Poster of C.R.A.Z.Y.
Рейтинги
7.7 IMDb Rating: 7.8
C.R.A.Z.Y.

C.R.A.Z.Y.

C.R.A.Z.Y. 18+
Country Canada
Runtime 2 hours 7 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 3 May 2006
World premiere 27 May 2005
Release date
27 May 2005 Canada
3 May 2006 France
7 September 2006 Netherlands
5 February 2008 South Korea 15
27 May 2005 USA
Budget 6,500,000 CAD
Worldwide Gross $3,710,169
Production Cirrus Communications, Crazy Films, Téléfilm Canada
Also known as
C.R.A.Z.Y., C.R.A.Z.Y. - Loucos de Amor, C.R.A.Z.Y. - Una familia disfuncional como cualquiera, Crazy, C.R.A.Z.Y. - Verrücktes Leben, Çılgın, Dar od Boha, Mis gloriosos hermanos (C.R.A.Z.Y.), Брати C.R.A.Z.Y., Братья C.R.A.Z.Y., 愛斷背, 愛瘋狂, 爱疯狂
Director
Jean-Marc Vallée
Jean-Marc Vallée
Cast
Michel Côté
Danielle Proulx
Émile Vallée
Pierre-Luc Brillant
Maxime Tremblay
Similar films for C.R.A.Z.Y.
Café de Flore 7.4
Café de Flore (2012)
Wild 5.8
Wild (2014)
The 3 L'il Pigs 2 6.2
The 3 L'il Pigs 2 (2016)
Le marquis 5.8
Le marquis (2011)
Through the Mist 7.6
Through the Mist (2009)
I Killed My Mother 7.4
I Killed My Mother (2009)
Babine 6.6
Babine (2008)
3 p'tits cochons, Les 5.7
3 p'tits cochons, Les (2007)
The Barbarian Invasions 5.5
The Barbarian Invasions (2003)
Far Side of the Moon 7.3
Far Side of the Moon (2003)
7.4
Seducing Doctor Lewis (2003)
Les Boys 6.7
Les Boys (1997)

Film rating

7.7
13 votes
7.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Raymond Beaulieu [to Zac, in the car] I don't smoke or drink or swear anymore. Fuck! I left my bag of weed at the pub.
