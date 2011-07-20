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6.0
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Roadie
6.0
Roadie
, 2010
Roadie
USA / Drama / 18+
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6.0
Roadie
Trailer
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Synopsis
After 20 years on the road with Blue Oyster Cult, Jimmy Testagros returns to his hometown to life with his ailing mother. Complications arise when he falls for an old friend, who is now married to his longtime nemesis.
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Cast
Lois Smith
Mom
David Margulies
Don Muller
Bobby Cannavale
Randy Stevens
Jarlath Conroy
Ron Eldard
Jimmy
Jill Hennessy
Nikki
Catherine Wolf
Marilyn Muller
Suzette Gunn
Lizette
Gary Cruz
Hispanic Store Owner
Anthony Mangano
Male Cop
Lourdes Martin
Female Cop
Director
Michael Cuesta
Writer
Gerald Cuesta
,
Michael Cuesta
Composer
Chris Seefried
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
20 July 2011
Release date
20 July 2011
Russia
18+
20 July 2011
Kazakhstan
20 July 2011
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$7,825
Production
Magnolia Pictures, Hero Content
Also known as
Roadie, Techniczny, Гастролер, 洛迪
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Film rating
6.0
Rate
11
votes
6
IMDb
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