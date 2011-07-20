Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Roadie
6.0
Roadie - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Roadie
6.0

Roadie

, 2010
Roadie
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Roadie
6.0
Roadie - Trailer
Roadie  Trailer

Synopsis

After 20 years on the road with Blue Oyster Cult, Jimmy Testagros returns to his hometown to life with his ailing mother. Complications arise when he falls for an old friend, who is now married to his longtime nemesis.

Cast

Lois Smith
Mom
David Margulies
Don Muller
Bobby Cannavale
Bobby Cannavale
Randy Stevens
Jarlath Conroy
Ron Eldard
Ron Eldard
Jimmy
Jill Hennessy
Jill Hennessy
Nikki
Catherine Wolf
Marilyn Muller
Suzette Gunn
Lizette
Gary Cruz
Hispanic Store Owner
Anthony Mangano
Male Cop
Lourdes Martin
Female Cop
Director Michael Cuesta
Writer Gerald Cuesta, Michael Cuesta
Composer Chris Seefried
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 20 July 2011
Release date
20 July 2011 Russia 18+
20 July 2011 Kazakhstan
20 July 2011 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $7,825
Production Magnolia Pictures, Hero Content
Also known as
Roadie, Techniczny, Гастролер, 洛迪

Film rating

6.0
Rate 11 votes
6 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Roadie - Trailer
Roadie Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Roadie

12 and Holding
12 and Holding Drama
2005, USA
7.0
Tell-Tale
Tell-Tale Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Horror
2009, USA / Great Britain
5.0
Higher Power
Higher Power Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2020, USA
4.0
Fast Food Nation
Fast Food Nation Drama
2006, Great Britain / USA
6.0
Haven
Haven Action, Drama
2004, USA / Great Britain / Germany / Spain
6.0
Killshot
Killshot Action, Thriller, Drama
2009, USA
5.0
Brief Interviews with Hideous Men
Brief Interviews with Hideous Men Drama
2009, USA
6.0
Lymelife
Lymelife Drama
2008, USA
6.0
House of Sand and Fog
House of Sand and Fog Drama
2003, USA
7.0
Autumn in New York
Autumn in New York Drama
2000, USA
6.0
Scent of a Woman
Scent of a Woman Drama
1992, USA
8.0
Running on Empty
Running on Empty Drama
1988, USA
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more