Masako Motai

Date of Birth
17 October 1952
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Height
152 cm (5 ft 0 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Science-fiction heroine

Filmography

Genre
Year
Quartet 7.6
Quartet
Romantic, Thriller 2017, Japan
Always Sanchōme no Yūhi '64 7.1
Always Sanchōme no Yūhi '64 Always 3 chôme no yûhi '64
Drama 2012, Japan
Always Zoku Sanchōme no Yūhi 7.4
Always Zoku Sanchōme no Yūhi Always zoku san-chôme no yûhi
Drama 2007, Japan
I Just Didn't Do It 7.3
I Just Didn't Do It Soredemo boku wa yattenai
Drama 2006, Japan
Gemini 6.8
Gemini Sôseiji
Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Horror, Mystery 1999, Japan
