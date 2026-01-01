Menu
Masako Motai
Masako Motai
Masako Motai
Masako Motai
Date of Birth
17 October 1952
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Height
152 cm (5 ft 0 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
7.6
Quartet
(2017)
7.4
Always Zoku Sanchōme no Yūhi
(2007)
7.3
I Just Didn't Do It
(2006)
Filmography
5
7.6
Quartet
Romantic, Thriller
2017, Japan
7.1
Always Sanchōme no Yūhi '64
Always 3 chôme no yûhi '64
Drama
2012, Japan
7.4
Always Zoku Sanchōme no Yūhi
Always zoku san-chôme no yûhi
Drama
2007, Japan
7.3
I Just Didn't Do It
Soredemo boku wa yattenai
Drama
2006, Japan
6.8
Gemini
Sôseiji
Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Horror, Mystery
1999, Japan
