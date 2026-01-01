Menu
Masayuki Suo
Masayuki Suo
Date of Birth
29 October 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.6
Shall We Dance?
(1996)
7.3
I Just Didn't Do It
(2006)
6.4
Katsuben!
(2019)
Filmography
6.4
Katsuben!
Katsuben!
Comedy, Drama, History
2019, Japan
7.3
I Just Didn't Do It
Soredemo boku wa yattenai
Drama
2006, Japan
6.3
Shall We Dance?
Shall We Dance?
Romantic, Comedy
2004, USA
7.6
Shall We Dance?
Shall we dansu?
Comedy, Musical, Drama, Romantic
1996, Japan
