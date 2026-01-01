Menu
Masayuki Suo

Masayuki Suo

Date of Birth
29 October 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Director, Writer

Filmography

Genre
Year
Katsuben! 6.4
Katsuben! Katsuben!
Comedy, Drama, History 2019, Japan
I Just Didn't Do It 7.3
I Just Didn't Do It Soredemo boku wa yattenai
Drama 2006, Japan
Shall We Dance? 6.3
Shall We Dance? Shall We Dance?
Romantic, Comedy 2004, USA
Shall We Dance? 7.6
Shall We Dance? Shall we dansu?
Comedy, Musical, Drama, Romantic 1996, Japan
