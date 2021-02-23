The world is shocked by the appearance of three talking chimpanzees, who arrived mysteriously in a U.S. spacecraft. They become the toast of society; but one man believes them to be a threat to the human race.
ProductionTwentieth Century Fox, APJAC Productions
Also known as
Escape from the Planet of the Apes, Escape del planeta de los simios, Flucht vom Planet der Affen, Flykten från apornas planet, Fuga do Planeta dos Macacos, Útek z planéty opíc, A majmok bolygója III. - A menekülés, Ahvide planeet 3, Apodrasi ap' ton planiti ton pithikon, Back from the Planet of the Apes, Bijeg s planeta majmuna, Evadare de pe planeta maimutelor, Farar az sayyare vahshiha, Flukten fra Apeplaneten, Fuga dal pianeta delle scimmie, Huida del planeta de los simios, Les évadés de la planète des singes, Maymunlar Cehenneminden Kaçış, Pako apinoiden planeetalta, Secret of the Planet of the Apes, Shin saru no wakusei, Thoát Khỏi Hành Tinh Khỉ, Truslen fra abernes planet, Ucieczka z Planety Małp, Απόδραση απ' τον πλανήτη των πιθήκων, Бегство с планеты обезьян, Бекство са планете мајмуна, Бягство от планетата на маймуните, Утеча з планети мавп, वानर के ग्रह से बच, 新・猿の惑星, El planeta de los simios 3, Planet of the Apes 3 - Escape from the Planet of the Apes, Meymunlar Cəhənnəmindən Qaçış, Planet of the Apes 3: Escape from the Planet of the Apes, 人猿星球3, La Planète des Singes 3: Les évadés de la planète des singes, Planeta Obezjan 3, A Fuga do Planeta dos Macacos
Film rating
6.6
Rate15 votes
6.3IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Chairman of the President's Committee of Inquiry[testing Lewis's assertion that the apes can speak]What is your name?
Dr. ZiraZira.
Chairman of the President's Committee of InquiryOne might as well be talking to a parrot.
Dr. ZiraA parrot?
Chairman of the President's Committee of InquiryWhat did I tell you? Mechanical mimicry. Unique in an ape, vocally, without a doubt, but... does the other one talk?
CorneliusOnly when she lets me.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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