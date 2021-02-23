Chairman of the President's Committee of Inquiry [testing Lewis's assertion that the apes can speak] What is your name?

Dr. Zira Zira.

Chairman of the President's Committee of Inquiry One might as well be talking to a parrot.

Dr. Zira A parrot?

Chairman of the President's Committee of Inquiry What did I tell you? Mechanical mimicry. Unique in an ape, vocally, without a doubt, but... does the other one talk?