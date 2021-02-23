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Poster of Escape from the Planet of the Apes
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Escape from the Planet of the Apes
6.6

Escape from the Planet of the Apes

, 1971
Escape from the Planet of the Apes
USA / Sci-Fi, Action / 18+
Poster of Escape from the Planet of the Apes
6.6

Synopsis

The world is shocked by the appearance of three talking chimpanzees, who arrived mysteriously in a U.S. spacecraft. They become the toast of society; but one man believes them to be a threat to the human race.

Cast

Roddy McDowall
Cornelius
Kim Hunter
Zira
Bradford Dillman
Dr. Lewis Dixon
Eric Braeden
Eric Braeden
Dr. Otto Hasslein
William Windom
The President
Sal Mineo
Milo
Natalie Trundy
Dr. Stephanie Branton
Albert Salmi
E-1
Jason Evers
E-2
John Randolph
Chairman
Director Don Taylor
Writer Paul Dehn, Pierre Boulle
Composer Jerry Goldsmith
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1971
Online premiere 23 February 2021
World premiere 20 May 1971
Release date
21 May 1971 Russia 12+
20 May 1971 Brazil
28 January 1972 Denmark
17 August 1971 France
12 August 1971 Germany
9 July 1971 Great Britain
9 July 1971 Ireland
20 November 1971 Italy
31 July 1971 Japan
21 May 1971 Kazakhstan
12 August 1971 Netherlands
4 April 1972 Spain
20 May 1971 USA
21 May 1971 Ukraine
MPAA G
Budget $2,500,000
Worldwide Gross $12,348,905
Production Twentieth Century Fox, APJAC Productions
Also known as
Escape from the Planet of the Apes, Escape del planeta de los simios, Flucht vom Planet der Affen, Flykten från apornas planet, Fuga do Planeta dos Macacos, Útek z planéty opíc, A majmok bolygója III. - A menekülés, Ahvide planeet 3, Apodrasi ap' ton planiti ton pithikon, Back from the Planet of the Apes, Bijeg s planeta majmuna, Evadare de pe planeta maimutelor, Farar az sayyare vahshiha, Flukten fra Apeplaneten, Fuga dal pianeta delle scimmie, Huida del planeta de los simios, Les évadés de la planète des singes, Maymunlar Cehenneminden Kaçış, Pako apinoiden planeetalta, Secret of the Planet of the Apes, Shin saru no wakusei, Thoát Khỏi Hành Tinh Khỉ, Truslen fra abernes planet, Ucieczka z Planety Małp, Απόδραση απ' τον πλανήτη των πιθήκων, Бегство с планеты обезьян, Бекство са планете мајмуна, Бягство от планетата на маймуните, Утеча з планети мавп, वानर के ग्रह से बच, 新・猿の惑星, El planeta de los simios 3, Planet of the Apes 3 - Escape from the Planet of the Apes, Meymunlar Cəhənnəmindən Qaçış, Planet of the Apes 3: Escape from the Planet of the Apes, 人猿星球3, La Planète des Singes 3: Les évadés de la planète des singes, Planeta Obezjan 3, A Fuga do Planeta dos Macacos

Film rating

6.6
Rate 15 votes
6.3 IMDb

Quotes

Chairman of the President's Committee of Inquiry [testing Lewis's assertion that the apes can speak] What is your name?
Dr. Zira Zira.
Chairman of the President's Committee of Inquiry One might as well be talking to a parrot.
Dr. Zira A parrot?
Chairman of the President's Committee of Inquiry What did I tell you? Mechanical mimicry. Unique in an ape, vocally, without a doubt, but... does the other one talk?
Cornelius Only when she lets me.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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