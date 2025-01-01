Menu
Films
Argo
Argo Awards
Awards and nominations of Argo 2012
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Original Score
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Film
Winner
Best Film
Winner
Best Editing
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2012
People's Choice Award
Nominee
