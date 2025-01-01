Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Argo Argo Awards

Awards and nominations of Argo 2012

Academy Awards, USA 2013 Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Film
Winner
Best Film
Winner
Best Editing
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2012 Toronto International Film Festival 2012
People's Choice Award
Nominee
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Alice in Wonderland
Alice in Wonderland
2025, Russia, Musical
My Pet Dragon
My Pet Dragon
2025, Russia, Adventure, Fairy Tale
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Black Phone 2
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more