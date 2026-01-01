Menu
Poster of Tropic of Cancer
5.5 IMDb Rating: 5.5
2 posters
Tropic of Cancer

Tropic of Cancer 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1970
World premiere 27 February 1970
Release date
27 February 1970 Russia 18+
27 February 1970 Kazakhstan
27 February 1970 USA
27 February 1970 Ukraine
MPAA NC-17
Production Tropic Productions
Also known as
Tropic of Cancer, De kreeftskeerkring, Kräftans vändkrets, Kravun kääntöpiiri, Krebsens vendekreds, Trópico de Cáncer, Trópico De Câncer, Tropico del Cancro, Tropique du cancer, Vromikes nyhtes ston Tropiko, Wendekreis des Krebses, Тропик Рака, Тропика на рака, 北回帰線
Director
Joseph Strick
Cast
Rip Torn
James Callahan
David Baur
Phil Brown
Dominique Delpierre
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.5
Rate 13 votes
5.5 IMDb
Quotes
Henry Miller [narrating] I am fucking you Tania, so that you'll stay fucked. And if you're afraid of being fucked publicly, I'll fuck you privately. I'll tear off a few hairs from your cunt and paste them on Boris's chin. I will bite into your clitoris and spit out two franc pieces.
