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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Plotnikov
Aleksandr Plotnikov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Plotnikov
Aleksandr Plotnikov
Aleksandr Plotnikov
Date of Birth
19 September 1903
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
11 February 1973
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.4
The White Bird Marked with Black
(1970)
7.3
Retribution
(1967)
7.2
Vyzhivshie: Seno
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Sci-Fi
Thriller
War
Year
All
2021
1972
1970
1967
All
13
Films
5
TV Shows
8
Actress
5
Writer
8
6.6
Vyzhivshie: Podrostki
Drama
2021, Russia
6.6
Vyzhivshie: Iona
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
2021, Russia
6.4
Vyzhivshie: Yana
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
2021, Russia
7.1
Vyzhivshie: Ogni
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
2021, Russia
7
Vyzhivshie: 3200 km
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2021, Russia
6.6
Vyzhivshie: Blagie namereniya
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
2021, Russia
6.4
Vyzhivshie: Bloggger
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
2021, Russia
7.2
Vyzhivshie: Seno
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
2021, Russia
6.1
Silent Shores
Silent Shores
Detective, Crime
1972, USSR
6.2
Address of your home
Address of your home
Drama
1972, USSR
6.6
Vot moya derevnya
Vot moya derevnya
Family
1972, USSR
7.4
The White Bird Marked with Black
Bilyy ptakh z chornoyu oznakoyu
Drama, War
1970, USSR
7.3
Retribution
Vozmezdie
Drama, War
1967, USSR
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