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Aleksandr Plotnikov Aleksandr Plotnikov
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Plotnikov

Aleksandr Plotnikov

Aleksandr Plotnikov

Date of Birth
19 September 1903
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
11 February 1973
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

The White Bird Marked with Black 7.4
The White Bird Marked with Black (1970)
Retribution 7.3
Retribution (1967)
Vyzhivshie: Seno 7.2
Vyzhivshie: Seno (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Vyzhivshie: Podrostki 6.6
Vyzhivshie: Podrostki
Drama 2021, Russia
Vyzhivshie: Iona 6.6
Vyzhivshie: Iona
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama 2021, Russia
Vyzhivshie: Yana 6.4
Vyzhivshie: Yana
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama 2021, Russia
Vyzhivshie: Ogni 7.1
Vyzhivshie: Ogni
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama 2021, Russia
Vyzhivshie: 3200 km 7
Vyzhivshie: 3200 km
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2021, Russia
Vyzhivshie: Blagie namereniya 6.6
Vyzhivshie: Blagie namereniya
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama 2021, Russia
Vyzhivshie: Bloggger 6.4
Vyzhivshie: Bloggger
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama 2021, Russia
Vyzhivshie: Seno 7.2
Vyzhivshie: Seno
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama 2021, Russia
Silent Shores 6.1
Silent Shores Silent Shores
Detective, Crime 1972, USSR
Address of your home 6.2
Address of your home Address of your home
Drama 1972, USSR
6.6
Vot moya derevnya Vot moya derevnya
Family 1972, USSR
The White Bird Marked with Black 7.4
The White Bird Marked with Black Bilyy ptakh z chornoyu oznakoyu
Drama, War 1970, USSR
Retribution 7.3
Retribution Vozmezdie
Drama, War 1967, USSR
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