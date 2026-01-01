Menu
A Soldier's Story Awards

Awards and nominations of A Soldier's Story 1984

Academy Awards, USA 1985 Academy Awards, USA 1985
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1985 Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 1985 Moscow International Film Festival 1985
Golden Prize
Winner
