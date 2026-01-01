Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Miki Manojlovic
Miki Manojlovic Miki Manojlovic
Kinoafisha Persons Miki Manojlovic

Miki Manojlovic

Miki Manojlovic

Date of Birth
5 April 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Hadersfild 8.3
Hadersfild (2007)
Written Off 8.2
Written Off (1974)
Guardians of the Formula 8.1
Guardians of the Formula (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Balkanskiy veter 7.2
Balkanskiy veter
Action 2023, Russia
Guardians of the Formula 8.1
Guardians of the Formula Cuvari formule
Drama, History, Thriller 2023, North Macedonia / Montenegro / Serbia / Slovenia
Trail of the Beast 6.3
Trail of the Beast Trag divljaci
Drama, History, Thriller 2022, Serbia
The Uncle 6.4
The Uncle Stric
Drama, Thriller 2022, Croatia / Serbia
South Wind 2: Speed Up 6.3
South Wind 2: Speed Up Juzni vetar 2: Ubrzanje
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2021, Serbia
Juzni vetar 7.9
Juzni vetar
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2020, Serbia
The Bra 6.6
The Bra The Bra
Drama, Comedy 2020, Azerbaijan / Germany
Watch trailer
Far Too Personal 4.5
Far Too Personal Prílis osobní známost
Comedy, Drama 2020, Czechia / Slovakia
Cherchez la femme 6.3
Cherchez la femme Cherchez la femme!
Comedy 2017, France
Watch trailer
On the Milky Road 6.8
On the Milky Road On the Milky Road
Drama 2016, Serbia / Mexico / USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Burma Conspiracy 6.8
The Burma Conspiracy Largo Winch (Tome 2)
Adventure 2011, France
Watch trailer
Just Between Us 6.6
Just Between Us Neka ostane medju nama
Comedy, Drama 2010, Slovenia / Croatia / Serbia
Cirkus Columbia 6.6
Cirkus Columbia Cirkus Columbia
Drama 2010, Germany / France / Great Britain / Slovenia / Belgium / Serbia / Bosnia and Herzegovina
Watch trailer
Largo Winch 6.9
Largo Winch Largo Winch
Thriller, Adventure 2008, France
Watch trailer
The Demons of St. Petersberg 6.2
The Demons of St. Petersberg I Demoni di San Pietroburgo
Drama 2008, Italy
Promise Me This 7.2
Promise Me This Zavet
Drama 2007, Serbia / France
Irina Palm 7.1
Irina Palm Irina Palm
Drama 2007, Belgium / Luxembourg / Great Britain / Germany / France
Hadersfild 8.3
Hadersfild Hadersfild
Drama 2007, Serbia
Klopka 7.9
Klopka Klopka
Drama, Thriller 2007, Germany / Hungary / Serbia
Ze Film 4.9
Ze Film Ze film
Comedy 2005, France
Hell 6.2
Hell Enfer, L`
Drama 2005, France / Italy / Belgium / Japan
Criminal Lovers 6.2
Criminal Lovers Les Amants Criminels
Drama, Thriller 1999, France
Black Cat, White Cat 7.8
Black Cat, White Cat Black Cat, White Cat
Adventure, Comedy 1998, Austria / France / Greece / Germany / USA
The Wounds 8
The Wounds Rane
War, Comedy, Drama 1998, Germany / Yugoslavia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more