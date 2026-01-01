Menu
Miki Manojlovic
Miki Manojlovic
Miki Manojlovic
Miki Manojlovic
Miki Manojlovic
Date of Birth
5 April 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.3
Hadersfild
(2007)
8.2
Written Off
(1974)
8.1
Guardians of the Formula
(2023)
Filmography
Actor
30
7.2
Balkanskiy veter
Action
2023, Russia
8.1
Guardians of the Formula
Cuvari formule
Drama, History, Thriller
2023, North Macedonia / Montenegro / Serbia / Slovenia
6.3
Trail of the Beast
Trag divljaci
Drama, History, Thriller
2022, Serbia
6.4
The Uncle
Stric
Drama, Thriller
2022, Croatia / Serbia
6.3
South Wind 2: Speed Up
Juzni vetar 2: Ubrzanje
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2021, Serbia
7.9
Juzni vetar
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2020, Serbia
6.6
The Bra
The Bra
Drama, Comedy
2020, Azerbaijan / Germany
Watch trailer
4.5
Far Too Personal
Prílis osobní známost
Comedy, Drama
2020, Czechia / Slovakia
6.3
Cherchez la femme
Cherchez la femme!
Comedy
2017, France
Watch trailer
6.8
On the Milky Road
On the Milky Road
Drama
2016, Serbia / Mexico / USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.8
The Burma Conspiracy
Largo Winch (Tome 2)
Adventure
2011, France
Watch trailer
6.6
Just Between Us
Neka ostane medju nama
Comedy, Drama
2010, Slovenia / Croatia / Serbia
6.6
Cirkus Columbia
Cirkus Columbia
Drama
2010, Germany / France / Great Britain / Slovenia / Belgium / Serbia / Bosnia and Herzegovina
Watch trailer
6.9
Largo Winch
Largo Winch
Thriller, Adventure
2008, France
Watch trailer
6.2
The Demons of St. Petersberg
I Demoni di San Pietroburgo
Drama
2008, Italy
7.2
Promise Me This
Zavet
Drama
2007, Serbia / France
7.1
Irina Palm
Irina Palm
Drama
2007, Belgium / Luxembourg / Great Britain / Germany / France
8.3
Hadersfild
Hadersfild
Drama
2007, Serbia
7.9
Klopka
Klopka
Drama, Thriller
2007, Germany / Hungary / Serbia
4.9
Ze Film
Ze film
Comedy
2005, France
6.2
Hell
Enfer, L`
Drama
2005, France / Italy / Belgium / Japan
6.2
Criminal Lovers
Les Amants Criminels
Drama, Thriller
1999, France
7.8
Black Cat, White Cat
Black Cat, White Cat
Adventure, Comedy
1998, Austria / France / Greece / Germany / USA
8
The Wounds
Rane
War, Comedy, Drama
1998, Germany / Yugoslavia
Show more
