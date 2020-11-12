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Poster of Panic in the Parlor
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Panic in the Parlor
6.4

Panic in the Parlor

, 1956
Sailor Beware
Great Britain / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Panic in the Parlor
6.4

Cast

Peggy Mount
Emma Hornett
Cyril Smith
Henry Hornett
Shirley Eaton
Shirley Hornett
Ronald Lewis
Albert Tufnell
Michael Caine
Michael Caine
Esma Cannon
Edie Hornett
Gordon Jackson
Carnoustie Bligh
Geoffrey Keen
The Rev. Purefoy
Thora Hird
Mrs. Lack
Joy Webster
Daphne Pink
Eliot Makeham
Uncle Brummell
Director Gordon Parry
Writer Philip King, Falkland L. Cary
Composer Peter Akister
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 1956
World premiere 4 September 1956
Release date
4 September 1956 Great Britain
17 December 1956 USA NR
Production Romulus Films, Remus
Also known as
Sailor Beware, Hjælp - svigermor kommer, Marynarzu, strzeż się!, Meripoika pulassa, Panic in the Parlor, Sailor, Beware!

Film rating

6.4
Rate 15 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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