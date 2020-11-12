Cast
Ronald Lewis
Albert Tufnell
Gordon Jackson
Carnoustie Bligh
Geoffrey Keen
The Rev. Purefoy
Eliot Makeham
Uncle Brummell
Cast and Crew
Writer
Philip King, Falkland L. Cary
Composer
Peter Akister
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
1956
World premiere
4 September 1956
Release date
|4 September 1956
|Great Britain
|
|
|17 December 1956
|USA
|
|NR
Production
Romulus Films, Remus
Also known as
Sailor Beware, Hjælp - svigermor kommer, Marynarzu, strzeż się!, Meripoika pulassa, Panic in the Parlor, Sailor, Beware!