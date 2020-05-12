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Poster of French Tech
6.6
Kinoafisha Films French Tech
6.6

French Tech

, 2020
Les 2 Alfred
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of French Tech
6.6

Cast

Denis Podalydès
Denis Podalydès
Bruno Podalydès
Bruno Podalydès
Sandrine Kiberlain
Sandrine Kiberlain
Yann Frisch
Luàna Bajrami
Luàna Bajrami
Leslie Menu
Director Bruno Podalydès
Writer Bruno Podalydès, Denis Podalydès
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 24 February 2022
World premiere 12 May 2020
Release date
16 June 2021 France U
24 August 2023 Greece
14 January 2021 Netherlands
Budget €3,881,000
Worldwide Gross $3,162,583
Production Why Not Productions, Arte France Cinéma, Canal+
Also known as
Les 2 Alfred, French Tech, Der doppelte Alfred, Foglalkozása: szülő, Les deux Alfred, Praca, dzieci, dron, Sodot Ba'Khevra, Οι 2 Αλφρέντ, Два Альфреда, 两个阿尔弗雷德, 老爸兩頭燒

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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