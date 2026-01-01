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Poster of Time Lock
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Time Lock
6.1

Time Lock

, 1957
Time Lock
Great Britain / Thriller / 18+
Poster of Time Lock
6.1

Synopsis

A boy is accidentally locked in a bank vault. With less than 10 hours of oxygen left in the vault, it becomes a race to save the boy.

Cast

Robert Beatty
Pete Dawson
Lee Patterson
Colin Walker
Betty McDowall
Lucille Walker
Vincent Winter
The Boy
Robert Ayres
Inspector Andrews
Sean Connery
Sean Connery
Alan Gifford
George Foster
Larry Cross
Reporter
Sandra Francis
Evelyn Webb
Gordon Tanner
Dr. Hewitson
Jack Cunningham
Max Jarvis
Director Gerald Thomas
Writer Arthur Hailey, Peter Rogers
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 1957
World premiere 27 August 1957
Release date
5 September 1957 Denmark
5 October 1962 Finland
15 January 1960 Germany 12
27 August 1957 Great Britain
12 June 1958 Hungary 16
10 November 1958 Sweden
Production Romulus Films, Beaconsfield Productions, British Lion Film Corporation
Also known as
Time Lock, Zwölf Sekunden bis zur Ewigkeit, Az időzár, Im Tresor gefangen, Încuietoarea cu ceas, Kamp för livet, Kassaholvin vanki, La grande porta grigia, O Menino, o Cofre e a Morte, O życie dziecka, Om kap med døden, Tiempo para morir, Tumba de acero, Замок с часовым механизмом, O zycie dziecka

Film rating

6.1
Rate 12 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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