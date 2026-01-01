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Kinoafisha
Films
The Children's Hour
The Children's Hour Awards
Awards and nominations of The Children's Hour 1961
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Academy Awards, USA 1962
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Nominee
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1962
Best Director
Nominee
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime, Drama
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
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