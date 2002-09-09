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Poster of Moonlight Mile
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Moonlight Mile
6.9

Moonlight Mile

, 2002
Moonlight Mile
USA / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Moonlight Mile
6.9

Synopsis

As he copes with the death of his fiancee, a young man befriends her parents and must figure out what he wants out of life.

Cast

Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal
Joe Nast
Dustin Hoffman
Dustin Hoffman
Ben Floss
Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon
Jojo Floss
Alexia Landeau
Cheryl
Ellen Pompeo
Ellen Pompeo
Richard Messing
Rabbi
Lev Friedman
Cantor
Bob Clendenin
Server #1
Holly Hunter
Holly Hunter
Jim Fyfe
Server #2
Mary Ellen Trainor
Mrs. Meyerson
Richard Fancy
Mr. Meyerson
Director Brad Silberling
Writer Brad Silberling
Composer Mark Isham
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2002
Online premiere 21 February 2003
World premiere 9 September 2002
Release date
20 February 2003 Russia 16+
9 September 2002 Canada
9 October 2003 Czechia 12+
3 April 2003 Germany
10 January 2003 Greece
7 February 2003 Italy
28 June 2003 Japan
20 February 2003 Kazakhstan
27 September 2002 USA
20 February 2003 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $21,000,000
Worldwide Gross $10,011,050
Production Touchstone Pictures, Hyde Park Entertainment, Reveal Entertainment
Also known as
Moonlight Mile, La vida continúa, Ay ışığında, Baby's in Black, El compromiso (Moonlight Mile), Goodbye Hello, Holdfényév, Ljubezen v mesecini, Menesienos mylia, Mila księżycowego światła, Moonlight Mile - Eine Familiengeschichte, Moonlight Mile - surun tie, Moonlight Mile - Voglia di ricominciare, Pikra feggaria, Sonhos Desfeitos, Vida Que Segue, Πικρά φεγγάρια, Лунният път, Миля лунного света, ムーンライト・マイル, 讓愛自由, 情义三人行, 让爱自由

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb

Quotes

Joe Nast I'm sorry, I can't, I can't do this. It didn't happen. We loved each other, we broke it off. If I don't-Jesus, if I don't say this now, it'll never-she'll never be a part of this. What are we-what are we doing here? I don't even-I don't even know this guy. She-she didn't even know this guy. What's he got to do with her? I don't-look, you asked me to bring her in the room, and she's not here-she's not. And whatever happens here, whatever happens to this guy, she's not here. And the only way that you're gonna bring her in here is with the truth. I don't know-I don't know what else to say. You just tell me what to say, and I swear, I'll try, but if you want her, you got to keep it honest. You have to understand that Diana had this thing, this way of bringing out the real in people, not just the best, you know-their honesty. And I guess she's doing it again now cause there's no way I'd be sitting here saying these things I can't believe are coming out of my mouth. It was Diana who finally had the courage. *She* was the one who told *me* that I didn't want to go through with it. And I guess she's-she's doing it again, cause all of this-all of this is everything that she wouldn't want. She wasn't a bride-to-be. She wasn't a victim. She was strong and real and messed up and wickedly honest, just like her mother. And if I sit here trying to paint it any other way, I... Oh, I'm sorry, I'm sorry. I just-I thought-I thought that if I could just... paint the pictures that you needed, you know, that... that somehow... that somehow you'd bring these people some peace, finally, and they'd have their daughter back, or... But, uh... that's not how she'd wanna be. The truth is hard. Sometimes it looks so wrong, you know-the color's off, the style's wrong, but I guess it-I guess it's where the good one's live.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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