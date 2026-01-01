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Moscow, RU
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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Laëtitia Lacroix
Laëtitia Lacroix
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laëtitia Lacroix
Laëtitia Lacroix
Laëtitia Lacroix
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.8
Braquo
(2009)
5.6
Bimboland
(1998)
Filmography
7.8
Braquo
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2009, France
5.6
Bimboland
Bimboland
Romantic, Comedy
1998, France
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