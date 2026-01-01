Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Awards
Awards and nominations of Life Is Beautiful 1997
Academy Awards, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best International Feature Film
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1998
Grand Prize of the Jury
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Actor
Winner
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 1998
People's Choice Award
Winner
