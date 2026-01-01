Menu
Kinoafisha Films Life Is Beautiful Life Is Beautiful Awards

Awards and nominations of Life Is Beautiful 1997

Academy Awards, USA 1999 Academy Awards, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best International Feature Film
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1998 Cannes Film Festival 1998
Grand Prize of the Jury
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999 BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Actor
Winner
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 1998 Toronto International Film Festival 1998
People's Choice Award
Winner
