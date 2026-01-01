Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
The Full Monty
The Full Monty Awards
Awards and nominations of The Full Monty 1997
Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Film
Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
Audience Award
Winner
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Sound
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best New Filmmaker
Winner
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
