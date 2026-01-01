Menu
Awards and nominations of The Full Monty 1997

Academy Awards, USA 1998 Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998 Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998 BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Film
Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
Audience Award
Winner
Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
 Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best New Filmmaker
Winner
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
