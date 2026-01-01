Menu
Awards and nominations of The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert 1994

Academy Awards, USA 1995 Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1995 Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1995 BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Costume Design
Winner
Best Make Up/Hair
Winner
Best Make Up/Hair
Winner
Best Actor
Nominee
 Best Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Production Design
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Anthony Asquith Award for Film Music
Nominee
