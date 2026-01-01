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Margaret Lockwood Margaret Lockwood
Kinoafisha Persons Margaret Lockwood

Margaret Lockwood

Margaret Lockwood

Date of Birth
15 September 1916
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
15 July 1990
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Romantic hero, Fantasy hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Lady Vanishes 7.3
The Lady Vanishes (1938)
The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella 7.2
The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella (1977)
Bedelia 6.6
Bedelia (1946)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella 7.2
The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella
Family, Musical, Fantasy, Romantic, Adventure 1977, Great Britain
Bedelia 6.6
Bedelia Bedelia
Crime, Drama, Romantic 1946, Great Britain
The Lady Vanishes 7.3
The Lady Vanishes The Lady Vanishes
Detective, Romantic, Thriller, Comedy 1938, Great Britain
Tickets
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