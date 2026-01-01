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Filmography
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Margaret Lockwood
Margaret Lockwood
Kinoafisha
Persons
Margaret Lockwood
Margaret Lockwood
Margaret Lockwood
Date of Birth
15 September 1916
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
15 July 1990
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Fantasy hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.3
The Lady Vanishes
(1938)
Tickets
7.2
The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella
(1977)
6.6
Bedelia
(1946)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Musical
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
1977
1946
1938
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
7.2
The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella
The Slipper and the Rose: The Story of Cinderella
Family, Musical, Fantasy, Romantic, Adventure
1977, Great Britain
6.6
Bedelia
Bedelia
Crime, Drama, Romantic
1946, Great Britain
7.3
The Lady Vanishes
The Lady Vanishes
Detective, Romantic, Thriller, Comedy
1938, Great Britain
Tickets
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