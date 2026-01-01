Menu
Films
Broadcast News
Broadcast News Awards
Awards and nominations of Broadcast News 1987
Academy Awards, USA 1988
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1988
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
