Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Broadcast News Broadcast News Awards

Awards and nominations of Broadcast News 1987

Academy Awards, USA 1988 Academy Awards, USA 1988
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988 Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1988 Berlin International Film Festival 1988
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Playdate
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Dobryy doktor
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Confession
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more