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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Linh Dan Pham
Linh Dan Pham
Kinoafisha
Persons
Linh Dan Pham
Linh Dan Pham
Linh Dan Pham
Date of Birth
20 June 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.0
Mr. Nobody
(2009)
7.3
Indochine
(1992)
7.0
Ninja Assassin
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Musical
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2021
2019
2013
2011
2010
2009
2007
2005
1992
All
14
Films
12
TV Shows
2
Actress
14
5.8
Last Days of the Space Age
Drama, Comedy
2024, Australia
6.8
In the Nguyen Kitchen
Dans la cuisine des Nguyen
Musical
2024, France
6.7
Blue Bayou
Blue Bayou
Drama
2021, USA
Mytho
Drama, Comedy
2019, France
4.9
Divin enfant
Divin enfant
Comedy
2013, France / Luxembourg / Belgium
4.3
De force
De force
Action
2011, France
6.1
All That Glitters
Tout ce qui brille
Comedy
2010, France
Watch trailer
7
Ninja Assassin
Ninja Assassin
Action
2009, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
The Ball of the Actresses
Bal des actrices, Le
Comedy, Drama
2009, France
8
Mr. Nobody
Mr. Nobody
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama, Romantic
2009, Belgium / Canada / France
Watch trailer
5.6
Have Mercy on Us All
Pars vite et reviens tard
Drama, Thriller
2007, France
6.9
The Beat That My Heart Skipped
De battre mon coeur s est arrete
Drama
2005, France
5.4
Gamblers
Les Mauvais Joueurs
Drama
2005, France
7.3
Indochine
Indochine
Drama, Romantic
1992, France
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