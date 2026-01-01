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Linh Dan Pham Linh Dan Pham
Kinoafisha Persons Linh Dan Pham

Linh Dan Pham

Linh Dan Pham

Date of Birth
20 June 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Mr. Nobody 8.0
Mr. Nobody (2009)
Indochine 7.3
Indochine (1992)
Ninja Assassin 7.0
Ninja Assassin (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Last Days of the Space Age 5.8
Last Days of the Space Age
Drama, Comedy 2024, Australia
In the Nguyen Kitchen 6.8
In the Nguyen Kitchen Dans la cuisine des Nguyen
Musical 2024, France
Blue Bayou 6.7
Blue Bayou Blue Bayou
Drama 2021, USA
Mytho
Mytho
Drama, Comedy 2019, France
Divin enfant 4.9
Divin enfant Divin enfant
Comedy 2013, France / Luxembourg / Belgium
De force 4.3
De force De force
Action 2011, France
All That Glitters 6.1
All That Glitters Tout ce qui brille
Comedy 2010, France
Watch trailer
Ninja Assassin 7
Ninja Assassin Ninja Assassin
Action 2009, USA
Watch trailer
The Ball of the Actresses 6.6
The Ball of the Actresses Bal des actrices, Le
Comedy, Drama 2009, France
Mr. Nobody 8
Mr. Nobody Mr. Nobody
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama, Romantic 2009, Belgium / Canada / France
Watch trailer
Have Mercy on Us All 5.6
Have Mercy on Us All Pars vite et reviens tard
Drama, Thriller 2007, France
The Beat That My Heart Skipped 6.9
The Beat That My Heart Skipped De battre mon coeur s est arrete
Drama 2005, France
Gamblers 5.4
Gamblers Les Mauvais Joueurs
Drama 2005, France
Indochine 7.3
Indochine Indochine
Drama, Romantic 1992, France
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