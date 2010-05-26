Menu
Similar
Filming locations
1 poster
Films
Bon Jovi: The circle tour
Bon Jovi: The circle tour
Bon Jovi: The circle tour
18+
Musical
Bon Jovi: The circle tour
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
26 May 2010
Release date
2 December 2010
Russia
НеваФильм Emotion
2 December 2010
Belarus
2 December 2010
Kazakhstan
26 May 2010
USA
R
2 December 2010
Ukraine
Budget
$500,000
Also known as
Bon Jovi: The Circle Tour Live from New Jersey, BON JOVI ザ・サークル・ツアー ライブ・フロム・ニュージャージー
Similar films for Bon Jovi: The circle tour
8.2
Leave the World Behind
(2014)
4.5
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
(2011)
7.7
Michael Jackson's This Is It
(2009)
7.3
Shine a Light
(2008)
13
votes
7.4
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Bon Jovi: The circle tour
Trailer
