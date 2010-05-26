Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Bon Jovi: The circle tour
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Bon Jovi: The circle tour

Bon Jovi: The circle tour

Bon Jovi: The circle tour 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Bon Jovi: The circle tour - trailer
Bon Jovi: The circle tour  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 26 May 2010
Release date
2 December 2010 Russia НеваФильм Emotion
2 December 2010 Belarus
2 December 2010 Kazakhstan
26 May 2010 USA R
2 December 2010 Ukraine
Budget $500,000
Also known as
Bon Jovi: The Circle Tour Live from New Jersey, BON JOVI ザ・サークル・ツアー　ライブ・フロム・ニュージャージー
Similar films for Bon Jovi: The circle tour
Leave the World Behind 8.2
Leave the World Behind (2014)
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never 4.5
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)
Michael Jackson's This Is It 7.7
Michael Jackson's This Is It (2009)
Shine a Light 7.3
Shine a Light (2008)

Film rating

7.6
Rate 13 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Bon Jovi: The circle tour - trailer
Bon Jovi: The circle tour Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more