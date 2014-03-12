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8.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Leave the World Behind
8.2
Leave the World Behind
, 2014
Leave The World Behind
Great Britain / Musical / 18+
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8.2
Synopsis
A music documentary following the last tour of the band Swedish House Mafia in 2012/2013, the film tells a story of friendship and huge success.
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Cast
Sebastian Ingrosso
Steve Angello
Axwell
Nikhil Chinappa
Axel Hedfors
Director
Christian Larson
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
12 March 2014
Release date
13 March 2014
Russia
16+
12 March 2014
Great Britain
13 March 2014
Kazakhstan
12 March 2014
USA
13 March 2014
Ukraine
Budget
450,000 GBP
Production
Ridley Scott Associates
Also known as
Leave the World Behind, Вырвись за пределы мира
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Film rating
8.2
Rate
15
votes
7.7
IMDb
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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