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Poster of Leave the World Behind
8.2
Kinoafisha Films Leave the World Behind
8.2

Leave the World Behind

, 2014
Leave The World Behind
Great Britain / Musical / 18+
Poster of Leave the World Behind
8.2

Synopsis

A music documentary following the last tour of the band Swedish House Mafia in 2012/2013, the film tells a story of friendship and huge success.

Cast

Sebastian Ingrosso
Steve Angello
Axwell
Nikhil Chinappa
Axel Hedfors
Director Christian Larson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 12 March 2014
Release date
13 March 2014 Russia 16+
12 March 2014 Great Britain
13 March 2014 Kazakhstan
12 March 2014 USA
13 March 2014 Ukraine
Budget 450,000 GBP
Production Ridley Scott Associates
Also known as
Leave the World Behind, Вырвись за пределы мира

Film rating

8.2
Rate 15 votes
7.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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