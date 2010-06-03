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Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack High School

What? Why you wanna know, man?

Paranoid [Interrupting] What? Why you wanna know, man?

Yo, why do they call you Paranoid?

Travis Breaux Yo, why do they call you Paranoid?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.