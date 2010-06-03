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6.6
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High School
6.6
High School
, 2010
High School
USA / Comedy / 18+
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6.6
High School
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
A high school valedictorian who gets baked with the local stoner finds himself the subject of a drug test. The situation causes him to concoct an ambitious plan to get his entire graduating class to face the same fate, and fail.
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Cast
Adrien Brody
Psycho Ed
Curtis Armstrong
Matt Bush
Henry Burke
Michael Chiklis
Dr. Leslie Gordon
Colin Hanks
Brandon Ellis
Brett Kelly
Martin Gordon
Cody Longo
Sean Marquette
Travis Breaux
Andrew Wilson
Adhir Kalyan
Sebastian Saleem
Mykelti Williamson
Paranoid
Luis Chaves
Big Dave
Director
John Stalberg Jr.
Writer
Stephen Susco
,
Erik Linthorst
,
John Stalberg Jr.
Composer
The Newton Brothers
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 39 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
3 June 2010
Release date
4 April 2013
Russia
Каравелла-DDC
18+
4 April 2013
Belarus
27 March 2013
Germany
4 April 2013
Kazakhstan
23 November 2012
Spain
3 June 2010
USA
4 April 2013
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Budget
$10,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$221,590
Production
Parallel Media, Flipzide Studios, Zero Hour Films
Also known as
High School, 毒品高中, High School - Wir machen die Schule dicht, Szkoła na haju, Um Colégio Muito Maluco, Круті кекси, Крутые кексы, ハイスクール マリファナ大作戦, 迷幻高中, Bachillerato, High School (2010), Гимназията
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
5.7
IMDb
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High School
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soundtrack
High School
Stills
Quotes
Travis Breaux
Yo, why do they call you Paranoid?
Paranoid
[Interrupting]
What? Why you wanna know, man?
Showtimes
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