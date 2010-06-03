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Poster of High School
6.6
High School - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films High School
6.6

High School

, 2010
High School
USA / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of High School
6.6
High School - Dubbed trailer
High School  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

A high school valedictorian who gets baked with the local stoner finds himself the subject of a drug test. The situation causes him to concoct an ambitious plan to get his entire graduating class to face the same fate, and fail.

Cast

Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody
Psycho Ed
Curtis Armstrong
Curtis Armstrong
Matt Bush
Henry Burke
Michael Chiklis
Michael Chiklis
Dr. Leslie Gordon
Colin Hanks
Colin Hanks
Brandon Ellis
Brett Kelly
Brett Kelly
Martin Gordon
Cody Longo
Sean Marquette
Sean Marquette
Travis Breaux
Andrew Wilson
Adhir Kalyan
Sebastian Saleem
Mykelti Williamson
Mykelti Williamson
Paranoid
Luis Chaves
Big Dave
Director John Stalberg Jr.
Writer Stephen Susco, Erik Linthorst, John Stalberg Jr.
Composer The Newton Brothers
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 3 June 2010
Release date
4 April 2013 Russia Каравелла-DDC 18+
4 April 2013 Belarus
27 March 2013 Germany
4 April 2013 Kazakhstan
23 November 2012 Spain
3 June 2010 USA
4 April 2013 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $221,590
Production Parallel Media, Flipzide Studios, Zero Hour Films
Also known as
High School, 毒品高中, High School - Wir machen die Schule dicht, Szkoła na haju, Um Colégio Muito Maluco, Круті кекси, Крутые кексы, ハイスクール　マリファナ大作戦, 迷幻高中, Bachillerato, High School (2010), Гимназията

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
High School - Dubbed trailer
High School Dubbed trailer
High School - Clip 3
High School Clip 3
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack High School

Quotes

Travis Breaux Yo, why do they call you Paranoid?
Paranoid [Interrupting] What? Why you wanna know, man?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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